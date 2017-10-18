Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:28 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Open House Offers Glimpse of Goleta Projects

By City of Goleta | October 18, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The community is invited to the city of Goleta’s Project Open House, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Participants can browse various stations to learn about topics of interest to them.

The informal event will offer the latest on the Hollister/Kellogg Park & Community Garden, Historic Preservation project, emergency preparedness programs, Goleta Library updates, pedestrian andd bicycle projects, and the new zoning ordinance.

Those attending can speak with Goleta staff and consultants to learn more about the projects and programs taking place. Spanish translation will be available.

Immediately before the Project Open House, there will be a Celebration of Volunteers from 5-5:30 p.m. The city will recognize the hard work and accomplishments of the city’s volunteers over the last 15 years. Appetizers will be served.

City of Goleta.

 
