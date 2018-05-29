Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:40 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Open House Offers Tours of SBCC’s New West Campus Center

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | May 29, 2018 | 1:23 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College will host an Open House and Dedication of its award-winning West Campus Center, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday June 23.

Community members will have the opportunity to tour the new building and see why it received the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certification (the highest level) as a healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green building.

Recognized for notable achievements in energy efficiency, water efficiency, sustainable operations and sustainable landscaping, the West Campus Center surpassed the California Building Standards Code (Title 24) by more than 16 percent, which will save the campus some $22,000 in utility bills each year.

Here are a few of the building’s sustainability highlights:

» A highly reflective white roof coating in combination with a vegetated green roof system keeps the building cooler, requires less energy for heating and cooling, improves stormwater management, improves air quality, and can serve as a habitat for plants and animals.

» Onsite photovoltaic array powers 13 percent of the total energy use.

» A 33 percent potable water reduction using highly efficient plumbing fixtures saves 83,420 gallons of water per year.

» 100 percent of water used for irrigation and sewage conveyance is reclaimed.

» A Green Cleaning Policy implements an interior cleaning protocol using equipment and chemicals that meet stringent guidelines for indoor air quality standards.

The West Campus Center was the final project to use Measure V funds. Measure V was the SBCC construction improvement bond measure passed on June 3, 2008.

The measure provided a total of $77.2 million to help the college upgrade its deteriorating infrastructure and improve the campus physical environment.

For more information on all Measure V projects, visit sbcc.edu/measurev.

In the spirit of sustainability, the goal for the Open House and Dedication ceremony is to make it a zero-waste event. Those wishing to attend are urged to RSVP by calling 730-3016 or emailing [email protected] Light refreshments will be provided.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 

