Open House Shows Off Independent Study Program

Santa Barbara Charter School’s Independent Study Program for homeschoolers, the HomeBased Partnership, will host an Open House, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Community Covenant Church, 5070 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta.

The community is invited to participate in activities and demonstrations at the event, and refreshments will be provided. There will be fresh pasta making, Peg People creations, sewing activities, and student performances.

Students’ work from grades TK-8th will be showcased. There will be a curriculum display, iPads with educational games, and an opportunity to try the school's loom.

Visitors can meet the HomeBased Partnership’s teachers and families and ask questions. The event will showcase two programs:

Enrichment program with its elective classes, field trips, free curriculum, Open Days, Math, Reading, and Writing clubs, and educational programming to choose from every day of the week.

Customized program with a allowance for educational supplies and services, educational support, and day field trips.

For more information, email Marianne Kruidenier [email protected] or call her at 696-6882.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara Charter School.