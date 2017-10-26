Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 12:57 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Open House Shows Off Independent Study Program

Charter School offers HomeBased Partnership

HomeBased Partnership children play cooperative games at Open Day.
HomeBased Partnership children play cooperative games at Open Day. (Stacey Caballero)
By Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara Charter School | October 26, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Charter School’s Independent Study Program for homeschoolers, the HomeBased Partnership, will host an Open House, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Community Covenant Church, 5070 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta. 

The community is invited to participate in activities and demonstrations at the event, and refreshments will be provided. There will be fresh pasta making, Peg People creations, sewing activities, and student performances.

Students’ work from grades TK-8th will be showcased. There will be a curriculum display, iPads with educational games, and an opportunity to try the school's loom.

Visitors can meet the HomeBased Partnership’s teachers and families and ask questions. The event will showcase two programs:

Enrichment program with its elective classes, field trips, free curriculum, Open Days, Math, Reading, and Writing clubs, and educational programming to choose from every day of the week.

Customized program with a allowance for educational supplies and services, educational support, and day field trips.

For more information, email Marianne Kruidenier [email protected] or call her at 696-6882.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara Charter School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 