Summer Solstice Heating Up With Two Open Houses

By Solstice | May 30, 2017 | 4:28 p.m.

A 1st Thursday free open house featuring DJ Darla Bea, Drumming & Dance with Gueria Gaston and Friends, plus a chance to participate in Solstice float-building on site will be held 5-8 p.m. June 1 at the Solstice Workshop, 631 Garden St. Beer and wine will be offered for sale.

Solstice poster designed by Caroline Hambright Click to view larger
Also, a Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce After Hours Event is planned 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 8, also at the Solstice Workshop. Cost is $15. RSVP to the chamber at [email protected]

The chamber event is also an open house, with interactive art, live music, dance, food, beer and wine.

The 2017 Summer Solstice Celebration begins at 4 p.m. June 23 at Alameda Park with live music and vendor booths.

The 43rd annual Solstice Parade starts at noon June 24 at State and Cota streets and winds up at Alameda Park where the celebration continues until 8 p.m. The celebration resumes from noon-6 p.m. June 25 at Alameda Park.

Solstice is a nonprofit organization that is always seeking volunteers. For more information, contact Robin Elander, executive director, at [email protected], call 965-3396 or visit www.solsticeparade.com.

— Solstice.

 
