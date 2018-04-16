Monday, April 16 , 2018, 3:43 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria Creates Car-Free Zone for Inaugural Open Streets Festival

Sprawling block party of activities, food and music aimed at promoting fitness, exercise and alternative transportation

About a mile of Carpinteria streets was transformed into a fitness and outdoors festival Saturday for the community’s inaugural Open Streets celebration.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 346 > of 11
Jenga and other games were popular draws at the Carpinteria Open Streets festival.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 347 > of 11
A bicycle booth was among the scores of activities and workshops available at intervals for Carpinteria’s Open Streets festivities.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 348 > of 11
Yoga was one of the featured activities.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 349 > of 11
A portable dance studio was set up by Yes You Can Dance Salsa at the corner of Linden Avenue and Seventh Street.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 351 > of 11
Open Streets festival goers cruise down Linden Avenue.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 350 > of 11
This pooch was among the attendees riding in style.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 352 > of 11
The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District set up an obstacle course at the Open Streets festival. Dressed and equipped with gear, Kristi Nelson and Raquel Zick pulled and sprayed a firehose.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 353 > of 11

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 354 > of 11

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 355 > of 11

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 356 > of 11
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 1, 2017 | 4:57 p.m.

Sometimes, it’s all right to play in the street.

Under a bright blue sky, that was the case in Carpinteria on Saturday when almost 100 organizations, businesses and community groups gathered to participate in the Open Streets festival.

Residents filled about a mile area between Linden Avenue and Eighth and Ninth streets for a block party-themed event that brought together fitness expos, music, art and health workshops.

According to the organizers of the eight-hour celebration, the novelty of closing streets to vehicle traffic motivates people to use the open space for physical activity.

“The goal is to promote physical fitness, community, biking and walking,” said Kent Epperson, director of Traffic Solutions, a division of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

“By encouraging people of all abilities to get out and exercise we help set new healthier habits.”

Epperson said active transportation helps incorporate exercise into people’s daily lives, contributes to less air pollution and eases traffic congestion.

Event-goers were urged to use active forms of transportation and arrive by foot, bike, skateboard, bus or train.

Misch Anderson, a Pasadena resident and Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition member, traveled about two hours using Los Angeles Metro Rail, Amtrak and bicycle.

“This event is impressive,” he said. “It’s great to see people doing outside activities and playing in the street.”

Festival organizers hoped to attract a crowd of 5,000 to 10,000 people.

More than 80 different activities were part of the festivities, including a climbing wall, skateboarding areas, a stage with fitness classes, Zumba, Jazzercise, dancing, yoga, art exhibits, live music, children’s activities, and — of course — lots of skateboarding, biking, jogging and walking.

To get a taste of firefighter training, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District set up an obstacle course on the corner of Eighth Street and Walnut Avenue.

Dressed and equipped in firefighting gear, Kristi Nelson and Raquel Zick raced through the course, carried bundles of hose, jumped through a large tire and sprayed water into the back of a truck.

“It’s great to see the community together and promote being healthy,” said Zick, a Carpinteria resident.

In partnership with the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Open Streets was co-organized by Global Good Impact, the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition and SBCAG Traffic Solutions, which promotes alternatives to driving.

This year was the first time the event was hosted in Carpinteria.

Communities around the world — including Santa Barbara — have put on similar street festivals.

“It seemed the time was right for Carpinteria,” Epperson said. “After hosting three on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara, we felt it was time to spread the joy of Open Streets to other areas in Santa Barbara County.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 