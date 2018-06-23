Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:00 pm | Overcast with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Local Artists to Draw In Visitors on Studio Tour

Labor Day weekend event proceeds to benefit William Sansum Diabetes Center

Seascape by open studios artist Karen Fedderson. (Santa Barbara Studio Artists)
By Maureen McFadden for Santa Barbara Studio Artists | August 27, 2017 | 2:35 p.m.

Santa Barbara Studio Artists (SBSA) presents its 16th Annual Open Studios Tour on Labor Day Weekend with a lineup of 45 artists.

Kicking off the weekend will be an artist’s reception 5-8 p.m. Friday at 10 West Gallery, 10 W. Anapamu St. Attendees can meet many of the artists on this year’s tour, enjoy light refreshments, and pick up the maps and tour tickets.

Artist studios on the tour range from those in local neighborhoods to off-the-beaten path estates to the Funk Zone. New this year will be the yellow flags the artists will hang out at their studios to help visitors find their way.

SBSA is made up of professional artists who have chosen to call Santa Barbara home, although their work is seen all over the world.

Original works of art represented on the tour span mediums from oil to acrylic, charcoal, pastel, pencil and watercolor, along with mosaics, shadow boxes, sculpture and multi-media.

William Sansum Diabetes Center will be the beneficiary of the profits from this year’s ticket sales.

“Our goal is to increase the audience for individual artists and to promote awareness of Santa Barbara as an art destination," said artist Dorothy Churchill-Johnson, who is SBSA Board president.

"By doing so, we hope to have a positive influence on the incomes and reputations of the many artists who have chosen to live here,” she said.

Tour hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday. The Monday hours are new to the tour this year.

Tickets are available online at $20 for individuals; $15 each for two or more; and free for children age 12 and under. Tickets and registration available in advance online until Friday, Sept. 1, when sales move to the hub at 10 West Gallery through Monday.

For more information, call 280-9178 or e-mail [email protected]

— Maureen McFadden for Santa Barbara Studio Artists.

 

