Opening Statements Made In Criminal Trial Of Orcutt Rap Artist

A jury will begin hearing testimony Friday in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court criminal trial of an Orcutt rap artist charged with making criminal threats against an underage sexual-assault victim.

Anthony Ray Murillo, 23, is charged with one felony count of threatening a witness or victim of a crime via the lyrics of the rap song he recorded and put online.

The jury of seven women and five men plus two alternates in Judge Gustavo Lavayen's courtroom didn’t have to wait long to hear the rap lyrics at the heart of the criminal case, which has pitted protected speech under the First Amendment versus victims’ rights.

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian began her opening statement by reciting lines from Murillo’s rap song, “Moment of Life Remix.” She later played an audio recording for jurors.

“I'll have your head just like a deer, It will be hanging on my wall. I said go and get the Feds. Cuz your gonna end up dead. You’re going to be laying on that bed. Cuz I’m coming for your head, bitch,” Murillo’s lyrics said.

“Those were the words the defendant used when he talked about two sexual assault victims, Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, whom he named by first and last name because they testified in a criminal case against his friend who sexually assaulted them,” Karapetian said.

In 2011, a girl was sexually assaulted by Murillo’s best friend, Shane Villalpando and another man, but she only reported it to law enforcement after learning another girl also had been raped.

Two years later, Villalpando was convicted of three counts of unlawful sex with a minor and sentenced to a year in County Jail plus five years probation.

Karapetian also told jurors they would hear a jail-recorded conversation during which Murillo visited Villalpando at the jail and talked about the song, plus made derogatory comments about the girl.

“At the end of this case, I’m going to ask you to find the defendant guilty of threatening Jane Doe 2 because she had provided information to law enforcement and was the victim of a crime,” Karapetian said.

Defense attorney William Makler said his client, who works for UPS and is lifelong resident of the community, had complicated feelings about the sexual assault case leading to his rap lyrics.

“He’s not yet a famous rap artist. He’s certainly not a household name, but he’s a serious songwriter,” Makler said, calling Murillo “peaceable, diplomatic and soft-spoken individual except perhaps when he’s around his friends.”

“His rap persona uses harsh language, and talks gangsta,” Makler said. “That’s part of how he promotes himself as a rap artist.”

Murillo often appears as opening act for more well-known performers including The Game, and has toured the United States, plus has been invited to tour Europe with other rap performers, Makler added.

“What you heard — what you will hear as evidence, you heard today as a preview — is a raw, edgy song reflective of anger, frustration and some sadness,” Makler said.

Murillo believed the girls’ had consensual sex with his friend and vented his frustration by writing and recording the song, Makler said.

Makler also said he would call a professor of social science to testify during the trial as an expert about rap songs.

“The so-called threat was so non-specific as to time and place, the evidence will show,” Makler said. “It’s rather absurd as well for the fact that’s he saying he’ll mount the head on the wall as a deer.”

Before delivering opening statements, the prosecuting and defense attorneys questioned potential jurors, including seeking their feelings regarding rap music.

Karapetian asked one man if he could listen to a rap song multiple times during the trial.

“I think I might throw up,” the would-be juror said.

Earlier after another series of questions, Makler noted, “Not everyone prefers rap music, I’m finding out.”

The first witnesses are scheduled to testify when the trial resumes for its fourth day, starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

Murillo’s is the third criminal case connected to the rape of the teenage girls. In addition to charges against Villalpando and a juvenile, two St. Joseph administrators were found guilty of failing to report sexual assaults.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.