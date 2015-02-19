Attorneys Make Opening Statements in Trial for Crash That Killed Santa Ynez Valley Teacher

Benjamin Bettencourt is charged in connection with the 2012 wreck that badly injured Jennifer Clark, who died days later

The man charged in connection with a 2012 wreck that led to a popular teacher’s death spent several hours drinking alcohol at three establishments in the Santa Ynez Valley, forgoing his designated driver responsibilities and causing Jennifer Clark’s death, a prosecutor told a Santa Maria jury Thursday.

But Benjamin Bettencourt’s attorney contends the woman had removed her seat belt and caused the crash when she grabbed the steering wheel. Defense attorney Darryl Genis denied his client was drunk and questioned the science behind the tests.

With a jury and alternates picked, opening statements occurred Thursday afternoon in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial for the now 39-year-old man charged with driving drunk, causing the accident that badly injured Clark. She died from her injuries several days after the Nov. 24, 2012, crash on Highway 246 between Buellton and Solvang.

During the afternoon session, and outside the jury’s presence, Judge Rogelio Flores repeatedly chastised the squabbling attorneys, reminding them of their roles ensuring the defendant and the victim — represented by her family in court — receive justice.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Duffy said witnesses and video evidence will prove Bettencourt imbibed alcohol during a trip to a golf course, later at a bar and again at dinner. The defendant initially only admitted having one drink in the afternoon.

“He lied about significant things,” Duffy said.

Bettencourt’s drink of choice was “a whiskey neat,” meaning there was no ice, water or soda, Duffy said. The drinks came in a bucket cup, not a shot glass.

Later, the pair reportedly visited a local sushi restaurant with another man and had sake bombs, or a beer cocktail.

An expert will testify that he believes the defendant had “well over 10 drinks" that day, Duffy said.

“He’s not acting with the care and caution of a sober person,” Duffy said.

Clark’s vehicle remained parked that night. Blood tests revealed her blood alcohol content was 0.20, Duffy said.

“There was a reason she has a designated driver,” Duffy said. “She was not fit to drive.”

Post-crash breathalyzer test results said Bettencourt’s blood alcohol content was 0.126 and 0.129. Tests on blood taken more than an hour later revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.088, Duffy said.

An expert in accident reconstruction will talk about evidence showing the vehicle slowly went off the road, onto the shoulder, before hitting the tree on the passenger’s side of the van.

“It’s a gradual drift off the road, like somebody being inattentive,” Duffy said. “It’s not consistent with somebody grabbing the wheel.”

Jail phone calls, some shared Thursday, reveal Bettencourt’s contention of why the crash happened with the story gradually evolving, Duffy said. Through several monitored calls after the wreck, the explanations mention she was dancing in the back of the van, sitting on the driver’s lap and had her hair in his face. In another, Bettencourt said he had her hand on her hip although the paraplegic drove a van that uses hand controls for accelerating and braking in addition to steering, Duffy noted.

“The defendant cannot even keep his stories straight,” Duffy said.

Bettencourt is a paraplegic due to another fatal crash in 1998 when he also was driving. He had no alcohol in his system; the crash was blamed on speeding.

But Genis contended the current case is very simple although tragic, noting Clark’s serious injuries and that his client faces charges.

“The evidence is gong to show that he’s wrongfully accused,” Genis said.

He said Clark grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and into the tree.

“The evidence will show you Jennifer Clark interfered with the entire control system of this van. It affected my client’s control of the van,” Genis said. As to why his client didn’t mention this initially to investigators, Genis said, “He was protecting her. He didn’t want to put her in a bad light.”

He also intends to prove the many tests used to assess Bettencourt’s status after the crash were completely inappropriate and that field equipment is only for basic screening. Genis said his experts cast doubt on the blood tests.

“I’m going to tell you the blood was not analyzed properly,” he said.

Although the prosecution contends Bettencourt denied being diabetic, the defense attorney said his client told California Highway Patrol officers he took insulin.

Tests will reveal Betterncourt’s post-crash blood sugar was near 400, “very high for a diabetic,” Genis said, adding that diabetes is the reason Bettencourt had alcohol in his system. “The blood result contradicts the breath results.”

The first witness was an emergency room doctor who treated Clark after she was taken by air ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. She had lacerations, contusions, dislocated femur “and devastating injuries to her head,” the doctor said.

Outside the jury’s presence, the two attorneys verbally tussled when discussing which slides would be acceptable to be displayed during the Genis' opening statement.

At one point Genis said, “Does the court have a Xanax dispensary?”

“That crossed the line,” Duffy responded.

“Both you stop it. Knock it off,” the judge said, adding, “If this keeps up you will be in the same cell for the weekend.”

Flores told the men, “I will not tolerate another disparaging remark.”

After another exchange following a break, the judge again chastised the men. “We have a man’s freedom at stake,” Flores said, adding a woman died tragically and was represented by her family members in court.

“This is not about you, Mr. Genis. This is not about you Mr. Duffy,” Flores said, calling on men to show professional courtesy and saying he doesn’t want to spend the trial as a soccer referee. “It’s an embarrassment.”

