Attorneys Make Opening Statements In Murder Trial Of 2 Lompoc Men

Edward Dion Carter and Dequan Jahil Matthews are accused of fatally stabbing Jesse 'Dizzy' Lara in June 2015

The death of Jesse "Dizzy" Lara in June 2015 stemmed from either gang warfare or an instantaneous confrontation, attorneys on opposite sides said during opening statements for the trial of two men accused of killing the Lompoc resident.

Edward Dion Carter and Dequan Jahil Matthews, both of Lompoc, are charged with first-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of the 29-year-old victim on June 6, 2015, on the 400 block of North M Street.

Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins said Carter, known by his gang moniker of "EdRed," sought retribution after an attack involving a flimsy stick— he was not injured — earlier in the day with a member of a rival gang.

“This is a brutally simple case. This a case about gang warfare on the streets of Lompoc,” Jenkins said in his opening statement for the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial in Santa Maria.

“He, as a … gang member, could not let that go without retaliation. He would lose respect, his gang would lose respect and that’s not allowed in gang culture,” Jenkins said.

Hours after he was attacked, Carter allegedly posted an online statement alluding to his plan to kill a member of the opposing gang and recruited members to help him, including Matthews, or "Thumps," Jenkins said.

The prosecutor said he would use text messages, video and social media posts in addition to DNA evidence and witness testimony to prove the case against the two men, telling jurors they will hear a defense of “I wasn’t there,” or a claim of self-defense.

While Carter is accused of planning the killing and driving the vehicle to the scene, law enforcement officials say Matthews wielded the knife that killed Lara, a high-ranking member of the rival gang.

A 14-year-old boy, dubbed Mr. B or Da-Da, initially arrested in connection with the case instead will testify on behalf of the prosecution.

Lara was stabbed eight times, with some wounds occurring as the attacker was behind the victim, Jenkins added.

“The evidence will show he could not have been much of a threat when the tip of the knife was broken off in his spine,” Jenkins said.

The 12-inch knife reportedly came from Matthews’ mother’s kitchen, and had DNA that matched Matthews and Lara, according to Jenkins.

“You will hear the physical evidence supports Mr. B’s statements,” Jenkins said.

Defense attorney David Bixby, who represents Matthews, denied the slaying was pre-meditated.

Bixby said the case centers on a confrontation of approximately two minutes at 9:30 p.m. June 6, 2015, advising the jury they will hear “window dressing” about problems between the two gangs.

“You’re not going to hear about organized gang members, planning and plotting to have a gang war,” he said. “That’s not how it happened and that’s not the way the evidence is going to play out.”

Three weeks before the incident, his client had been attacked, with three teeth broken, so he began carrying a knife for protection, Bixby said.

On the night of the slaying, the defendants borrowed a friend’s vehicle — a silver Dodge Neon with pink rims and oversized eyelashes decorating the headlights.

“They’re not going to commit a murder,” Bixby said, adding they intended to head to a party.

Their course of travel makes sense based on their destination, Bixby said, adding they weren’t looking for members of the rival gang.

At some point, something was thrown at the vehicle and they flipped a U-turn, only to have a group of people descend upon them for what Bixby called “an instantaneous confrontation.”

Matthews went to assist Carter but realized others were approaching him. After slipping on the pavement, Matthews used the knife to defend himself, Bixby said.

“This all happened in split seconds,” he said. “The entire altercation that night, I would suggest to you, is less than two minutes.”

Bixby added that the 14-year-old could not have seen everything he claims to have seen.

The defense attorney also said his client will testify in addition to a self-defense expert.

“You’re going to have to decide — was there premeditated killing in this case, or was it a reactive response, a perception, of life endangerment that caused my client to react the way he reacted,” Bixby said. “That’s was this case is about.”

Carter’s attorney, Brian Carroll, deferred his opening statement.

The trial before Judge James Voysey is expected to last approximately six weeks, with 12 jurors and six alternates selected.

Testimony in the trial will resume Wednesday in Santa Maria Department 7.

In May, another defendant, Damian Simpson, pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement. The original murder charge was dismissed and he is awaiting sentencing.

