Openings Available for Happy Adventure Special-Needs Summer Camp

Openings for seven campers are available in the August sessions of the Happy Adventure Summer Camp, which serves children and youth with developmental disabilities from the greater Santa Barbara area.

Campers ages 5 to 18 are eligible to participate.

Two openings are available for week one, July 29 to Aug. 2. Five openings are available for week two, Aug. 5-9.

The fee for one week of the day camp is $120. Financial assistance is available.

The Happy Adventure Summer Camp is operated by Cornerstone House of Santa Barbara, a nonprofit organization established in 1987.

For more information, call Denise Kephart at 805.684.5840 or click here.