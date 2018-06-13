Openings Available for Santa Maria Library’s Super Squashed Story Time

The Youth Services division of the Santa Maria Public Library is offering Super Squashed Story Time at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 10.

This story time features stories, songs, finger plays and a book on DVD.

Super Squashed Story Time provides a more independent environment for preschoolers age 3 to 5, where children attend without parents after the first week of the session.

Registrations are currently being taken in person at the Youth Services Desk or by calling 805.925.0994. Once registered, your child is enrolled for the entire six-week session.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

— Dawn Jackson is a librarian for the Santa Maria Public Library.