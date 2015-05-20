Openings Available for Thursday’s ‘Start Smart’ Driving Class in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria office of the California Highway Patrol has announced there are openings available for the next Start Smart class scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. this Thursday, May 21.

Anyone who is interested in enrolling their sons or daughters (ages 15 to 20) for this free one-time, two-hour class can make reservations by calling the Santa Maria CHP area office at 805.349.8728.

The class will be held at the California Highway Patrol office at 1710 N. Carlotti Drive in Santa Maria.

Start Smart addresses traffic safety issues that directly affect new drivers in a way no other program does. Start Smart speaks directly to the newly licensed drivers and their parents/guardians.

Some of the topics of this class include collision avoidance techniques, collision causing elements, driver responsibilities, local collision trends and a viewing of Red Asphalt V. This 15-minute film emphasizes the necessity to drive responsibly and the consequences drivers face when they don’t.

For reservations, information or questions please contact the Santa Maria CHP office at 805.349.8728.

— Officer Matthew Kenny represents the California Highway Patrol.