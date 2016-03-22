Openings Still Available for Upcoming California Highway Patrol Start Smart Class in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria office of the California Highway Patrol has announced there are openings available for the next Start Smart classes scheduled for Wednesday, March 23, 2016, from 6-8 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in enrolling their sons or daughters (15-20 years old) for this free one-time two-hour class can make reservations by calling the Santa Maria CHP area office at 805.349.8728.

The class will be held at the California Highway Patrol office at, which is located at 1710 N. Carlotti Drive in Santa Maria.

Start Smart addresses traffic safety issues that directly affect new drivers in a way no other program does. It speaks directly to the newly licensed drivers and their parents/guardians.

Some of the topics of this class include collision avoidance techniques, collision causing elements, driver responsibilities and local collision trends.

For reservations, information or questions, contact the Santa Maria CHP office at 805.349.8728.

— David Medina is the public information officer for the Santa Maria office of the California Highway Patrol.