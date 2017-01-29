Monday, June 18 , 2018, 6:05 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

In Opera Lab, Students Experiment With Musical Form

By Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara | January 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Opera Lab, Opera Santa Barbara’s interactive program designed to teach students the rudiments of opera, will tour area elementary schools beginning this week.

Guided by four professional singers and an accompanist trained in improvisational theater, participating children learn the art form’s building blocks and use them to create their own opera, which is performed for them on the spot.

The free program emphasizes storytelling and language skills, and provides instruction in music, opera and vocal performance.

Opera Lab sessions will take place at Foothill and Monte Vista elementary schools in Santa Barbara on Monday, Jan. 30; Briggs School in Santa Paula, Jan. 31; Santa Barbara Charter School, Feb. 2; and Marymount of Santa Barbara, Feb. 3.

March sessions include Peabody Charter Elementary in Santa Barbara and Coastline Christian Academy in Goleta, both March 14; Santa Barbara Charter School, March 15; Montalvo Arts Academy in Ventura, March 17; Ellwood School in Goleta, March 21; and Roosevelt School in Santa Barbara, March 22. More sessions will be added as needed.

Schools can request an Opera Lab session at www.operasb.org/outreach/the-opera-lab. For more information, call 898-3890 or email [email protected]

For more information about Opera Santa Barbara, visit www.operasb.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara.

