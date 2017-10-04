Opera Santa Barbara Offers Massenet’s ‘Manon’

Opera Santa Barbara will open its 2017-18 season with Jules Massenet’s sultry Manon, starring celebrated soprano Sarah Coburn at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, followed by an encore performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov, 5. Both performances will be at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

Tickets start at $25, and can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 899-2222.

A scandalous tale of love, lust and greed set amid the courtly opulence of 18th century France, Manon caused a sensation upon its 1884 premiere in Paris.

The five-act opéra comique tells the story of a young woman torn between the yearnings of her heart and the trappings of wealth, and is by turns playful, seductive and poignant.

Opera Santa Barbara’s production will feature the company’s most elaborate costuming to date, on loan from Opera Australia.

“Following up on the success of last year's production of Carmen, we're raising the ante by opening the season with the most splendid production in our company's history,” said Kostis Protopapas, Opera Santa Barbara's artistic director, who will conduct Manon.

“Like the great period films of classic Hollywood, Manon has it all: lovers, lusters, villains, gamblers, and rowdy crowds singing, all gloriously attired in eye-popping rococo splendor,” Protopapas said.

Making her company debut in the title role, Coburn has captivated international audiences with her “precision placement, mercury speed, and a gorgeous liquid gold tone,” according to The Globe and Mail.

Following her turn as Gilda in Rigoletto with Los Angeles Opera, Opera News’ Simon Williams marveled at her “superlatively agile” voice. Writing in the HuffPost, Donna Perlmutter called her performance as Asteria in LA Opera’s production of Tamerlano “nothing less than stunning.”

Her recent highlights have included the roles of Amina in La sonnambula with the Wiener Staatsoper; Zerbinetta in Ariadne auf Naxos with Seattle Opera, and Adina in L’elisir d’amore with Washington National Opera.

She has performed at the Metropolitan Opera opposite Placido Domingo, Florida Grand Opera, Boston Lyric Opera, and New York City Opera, and has appeared in with the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Moscow Philharmonic, Copenhagen Philharmonic, and National Symphony Orchestra.

Critically acclaimed tenor Harold Meers will sing the role of Le Chevalier des Grieux, Manon’s tragically smitten lover.

Since his professional debut with Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Meers has frequented the principal lyric venues of North America, including appearances with San Francisco Opera, San Diego Opera, Baltimore Opera, New Orleans Opera, Boston Lyric Opera, and Minnesota Opera.

He sang the role of the Duke in Opera Santa Barbara’s 2007 production of Rigoletto, and was memorable as Don Jose in the company’s 2016 production of Carmen.

Rounding out the cast are baritone Alex DeSocio as Lescaut; bass-baritone Colin Ramsey as Le Compte des Grieux; and tenor (and UCSB faculty member) Benjamin Brecher as Guillot Morfontaine.

Stage director Kristine McIntyre will oversee the production. She has directed more than 75 operas across the U.S., with a focus on new, contemporary, and American works.

Opera News described her recent production of Benjamin Britten's Billy Budd with Des Moines Metro Opera as “an extraordinary theatrical experience.”

Complete artist biographies are available at www.operasb.org.

Sung in French with English surtitles, Opera Santa Barbara’s production of Manon is supported by the John C. Mithun Foundation and the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation.

Opera Santa Barbara’s 2017-18 season continues with Gioachino Rossini’s comedy The Barber of Seville March 2 and 4, featuring tenor Andrew Bidlack as Count Almaviva; mezzo-soprano Cassandra Zoe Velasco as Rosina; and bass-baritone Peter Strummer as Bartolo.

To place a season subscription order, visit www.operasb.org or call 898-3890. Prices start at $55.

Opera Santa Barbara also will offer a series of free noontime concerts at public libraries and other venues throughout the region beginning Oct. 5.

Featuring participants in the company’s Studio Artist Program performing arias and duets, the concerts will take place in Ojai, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Solvang, Thousand Oaks and Ventura. Performance schedule is online at www.operasb.org/outreach/free-noontime-concerts.

Open to all ticket holders, free informative talks led by Protopapas will take place 45 minutes before each Opera Santa Barbara performance at the Granada Theatre.

— Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara.