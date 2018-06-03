Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:17 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Opera Santa Barbara Celebrates 20th Season with ‘Tosca’ and a Gala Dinner

Opening-night performance includes off-stage anniversary party, with matinee on Sunday at The Granada

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | updated logo | November 9, 2013 | 8:44 a.m.

Who: Tosca, musica by Giacomo Puccini

What: Gala dinner celebrating Opera Santa Barbara’s 20th Anniversary Season

Where: The Granada Theatre

When: Friday, Nov. 8

Guests clad in black tie and elegant gowns gathered at The Granada Theatre on Friday night for a gala dinner celebrating the launch of Opera Santa Barbara’s 20th anniversary season and the opening-night performance of Tosca.

Conductor Christopher Larkin made his Opera Santa Barbara debut in the presentation of Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca, with text by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa for stage director Jose Maria Condemi’s production. Tosca continues with a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Preceding the performance was a delectable three-course dinner provided by Rincon Catering with wines by Palmina. The evening included a private intermission reception and post-performance desert celebration at which guests were joined by the cast, conductor and director.

Opera Santa Barbara continues its run of fully staged productions and programs for families of any age. Some of the popular efforts to embrace the community include programs for children and youth, providing critical exposure to this special art form.

The Opera Lab is a highly interactive education outreach program designed by Condemi and made possible by the generous support of corporate and individual donations. The program teaches the building blocks of the art form with professional cast members.

Another of the important programs run by Opera Santa Barbara is the Studio Artist Program, which provides valuable training to up-and-coming opera singers with top industry directors, conductors, coaches in master classes, individual coachings and public performances.

The excitement of the celebratory season continues in the new year with Falstaff by Giuseppe Verdi on March 7 and March 9, and The Consul by Gian Carlo Menotti on April 25 and 27.

The mission of Opera Santa Barbara is to add cultural enrichment by presenting high-quality performances and community programs that showcase the beauty of opera.

Single tickets start at just $28 for Opera Santa Barbara's 2013-2014 season and season tickets start at $77 for all three of the 20th anniversary season operas. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets online, or call 805.898.3890.

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

