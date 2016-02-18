Opera Santa Barbara Announces Free Masterclasses

Opera Santa Barbara will present a series of free masterclasses led by a succession of top industry professionals and featuring the outstanding young vocalists inaugurating the company’s newly expanded artist residency program through May 2016.

Noted stage director Alan Hicks will lead the first masterclass from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, in the Music Academy of the West’s Weinman Hall.

Other guest instructors will include Los Angeles Opera coach Nino Sanikidze (1-3 p.m. March 12 in Weinman Hall), acclaimed Italian opera bass Stefano de Peppo (1-3 p.m. April 9 in Weinman Hall), mezzo-soprano and UC Santa Barbara faculty member Linda Di Fiore (1-3 p.m. April 23, location to be determined) and celebrated pianist Warren Jones (1-3 p.m. May 14 in UCSB’s Lotte Lehmann Hall).

All classes are open to the public; admission is free.

The masterclasses will feature Opera Santa Barbara’s inaugural complement of Mosher Studio Artists: soprano Rachel Blaustein, mezzo-soprano Molly Clementz, tenor Lee Steiner, baritone Tim Petty and pianist Kyle Naig.

For more information, visit www.operasb.org or call 805.898.3890.

— Tim Dougherty represents Opera Santa Barbara.