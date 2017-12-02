Opera Santa Barbara Artistic Director Protopapas to Assume Dual Role

The Board of Directors of Opera Santa Barbara has announced its artistic director Kostis Protopapas has accepted additional responsibilities as general director for the organization.

At its Nov. 27 meetings, the executive committee and the full board unanimously approved a proposal to create a new position for Protopapas as both artistic and general director.

“As Opera Santa Barbara looks forward to new, exciting opportunities in the years ahead, we cannot think of a more talented navigator than Kostis Protopapas to lead us into this promising musical world," said OSB Board Chair Nancy Golden remarked.

"In his short time with us, he has not only brightened the sights and sounds that emanate from our stage, but also demonstrated incredible leadership skills, as evident in the most recent success of our complex and challenging production of Manon,” she said.

Protopapas was named artistic director of Opera Santa Barbara in August 2015.

“In its first 24 years Opera Santa Barbara has developed into a vital artistic force for the city of Santa Barbara and our region," he said.

"With our 25th season just around the corner, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to shape the vision, strategy and culture that will bring us to the next era of artistic and organizational growth,” he said.

In his new capacity as general and artistic director, Protopapas is charged with assembling and leading the artistic and administrative team that will support the current season’s three remaining productions:

Noyes Fludde, featuring the Santa Barbara Youth Opera the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony (Feb. 3); Rossini’s The Barber of Seville at the Granada (March 2-4); and a double-bill of Bernstein’s Trouble in Tahiti with Douglas Moore’s Gallantry, featuring the company’s Chrisman Studio Artists at the Center Stage Theater (April 20-21).

Protopapas also will begin preparations for the company’s celebratory 25th anniversary season in 2018-19.

In addition to successful mainstage performances, under Protopapas’ leadership, Opera Santa Barbara saw the creation of Santa Barbara Youth Opera, a program offering educational and performance opportunities for school children; and expansion of the Chrisman Studio Artists program to a season-long residency.

Protopapas served as artistic director with Tulsa Opera, from November 2007-May 2016, as interim executive director from November 2011-February 2013, and as associate conductor and chorus master from 2001-07.

From 2002-08 Protopapas was also an assistant conductor for the Lyric Opera of Chicago, LA Opera and Santa Fe Opera.

Born in Athens, Protopapas studied archaeology and art history at the University of Athens before coming to the United States in 1993, on an Onassis Foundation scholarship, to study piano at The Boston Conservatory and conducting at Boston University.

He became a U.S. citizen in 2011 and splits his time between Chicago and Santa Barbara, with his wife, soprano and stage director Cathleen Dunn-Protopapas.

Additional information about Opera Santa Barbara is available at www.operasb.org.

— Marylove Thralls for Opera Santa Barbara.