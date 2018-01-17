Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:12 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Opera Santa Barbara Cancels Gala Due to Montecito Disaster

By Marylove Thralls for Opera Santa Barbara | January 17, 2018 | 12:37 p.m.

Opera Santa Barbara has canceled its annual fundraiser, the Opera Ball, that had been scheduled for Feb. 9, at the Four Seasons Biltmore resort.

The company will instead present a benefit concert to support relief efforts featuring the cast of its upcoming production of The Barber of Seville on a date to be announced, the company said.

In a joint letter to Opera Santa Barbara patrons, board chair Nancy Golden and Kostis Protopapas, general/artistic director, wrote:

“In the last month and a half our beautiful community has been visited with an unprecedented wave of natural disasters.

"Lives have been lost, friends and neighbors have been displaced, and our local businesses and workforce suffered setbacks
from which they may not soon recover.

"At the same time, we witnessed the heroism of thousands of first responders and are reminded of the spirit of solidarity that is a hallmark of our community.

"In light of these circumstances, the OSB Board of Directors has decided not to proceed with the 2018 Opera Ball, which was to take place at the Biltmore on Feb. 9.

"We will instead present a concert to benefit relief efforts featuring the cast of The Barber of Seville. The date and location will be announced soon.”

The company will proceed as planned with its spring production of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville and its ancillary events. The Barber of Seville will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 2 and 2:30 p.m. March 4 at the Granada Theatre.

— Marylove Thralls for Opera Santa Barbara.

 
