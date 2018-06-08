Opera Santa Barbara Concert to Celebrate Silver Anniversary

Opera Santa Barbara (OSB) will mark its silver anniversary Jan. 26 with a 25th Anniversary Gala Concert featuring some of the most captivating performers of the company’s history.

Invitations will be mailed shortly after OSB/s November production of La Boheme at The Granada Theater.

The concert will take place at the historic Lobero Theatre marking a return to OSB’s roots; the company staged productions at the Lobero for a number of years and will return to the theater for two productions in 2019: Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin in March and Robert Ward’s The Crucible in April).

The program will offer a hit parade of tunes from heartwarming to swashbuckling and profound to lighthearted.

Following a 5 p.m. champagne reception, the concert will feature sopranos Isabel Bayrakdarian, Karin Wolverton; mezzo sopranos Audrey Babcock, Nina Yoshida Nelsen; tenors Adam Diegel, Nathan Granner; baritones Lee Poulis, Todd Thomas; and bass Kevin Thompson.

Former artistic director Valéry Ryvkin joins OSB’s current artistic/general Director Kostis Protopapas at the podium conducting the Opera Santa Barbara Orchestra.

This performance will honor Marilyn Gilbert, who co-founded the opera company with her late husband Nathan Rundlett.

Serving on the gala steering committee are Susan Aberle and Carol Vernon, co-chairs; Rodney Baker, Nancy Golden and incoming OSB Board president Joan Rutkowski.

Following the concert, an anniversary party will be held at El Paseo, where guests will enjoy light entertainment by OSB’s 2018-19 Chrisman Studio Artists. A buffet hors’ d’oeuvres and drinks will fuel late night dancing to an eclectic mix of music by a local DJ.

All-inclusive tickets to the concert and after-party are $300. A limited number of VIP sponsorships are also available at various levels. VIP sponsors will enjoy preferred seating at the concert, valet parking and table service at El Paseo, and a reception with the artists.

There will be 25 tickets to the concert and party available to patrons ages 21-29 for $25. To make early-bird reservations, call 805-898-3890.

— Marylove Thralls for Opera Santa Barbara.