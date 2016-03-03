Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:12 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Opera Santa Barbara Elects Joann Younger, Richard Banks to Board of Directors

By Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara | March 3, 2016 | 12:40 p.m.

Joann Younger
Richard Banks

Opera Santa Barbara has elected local entrepreneur Joann Younger and retired CPA Richard Banks to its board of directors. Their respective three-year terms began in January and February of 2016.

Younger is successful entrepreneur whose ventures have included popular women’s clothing stores in Santa Barbara and Sacramento.

A native of Dallas, she founded a development firm in Sacramento in the 1960s before turning her attention to women’s fashion, opening the juniors store Sacks Howe Avenue in 1975 and later the boutique Chantilly Lace, both in Sacramento.

She currently owns Renaissance Fine Consignment, which has locations in Santa Barbara and Sacramento. 

“Joann is a self-made businesswoman whose keen instincts and moxie are certain to prove invaluable as we embark on an exciting new era at Opera Santa Barbara,” said Joan Rutkowski, immediate past chair of the company’s board of directors and current chair of its Governance Committee.

“Given her impressive record of accomplishment and her infectious enthusiasm, we expect her contributions to our organization to be both substantial and of lasting significance,” Rutkowski said.

Banks earned a degree in business administration at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, before beginning his career as a tax accountant and auditor for Arthur Andersen & Co.

He went on to serve as a controller and chief financial officer for a number of companies involved in manufacturing, agriculture, government contracting and oil and gas development.

Banks also worked in family wealth planning, specializing in high-net-worth individuals and family businesses. His professional affiliations include membership in the American Institute of CPAs, the California Society of CPAs, Tech Coast Angels and the Family Firm Institute. 

His extensive involvement with local nonprofit boards has included Crane Country Day School, Transition House, Ensemble Theatre Company, the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Santa Barbara Zoo, Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Community Environmental Council, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum and the Lobero Theatre, among others. 

“Richard has a background rich in cultural discernment and community engagement, and as such is an ideal fit for our organization,” said Rutkowski. “We are immensely fortunate to have an individual of his caliber contribute to the company’s leadership discussions.”

Tim Dougherty represents Opera Santa Barbara.

 

