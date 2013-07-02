Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:29 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Joan Rutkowski Re-elected Board Chair for Opera Santa Barbara

By Steven Sharpe for Opera Santa Barbara | July 2, 2013 | 4:56 p.m.

Opera Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the re-election of Joan Rutkowski as chairwoman of the board for the 2013-14 season.

Rutkowski served as artistic administrator for the company from 2000 to 2008, and joined the Board of Directors in 2008.

The opera’s other elected officers include Dan Reicker, vice chairman; Eric Oltmann, treasurer; Martin Moskovits, secretary; and Duncan Mellichamp, immediate past president.

“This year, Opera Santa Barbara is celebrating our 20th anniversary season, and we are tremendously grateful to our patrons, donors, staff and many past members of the board for their considerable support of our local opera company,” Rutkowski said. “We have designed a new season which brings three spectacular operas to the Granada Theatre, in addition to a wide variety of outreach programs designed to engage audiences of all ages in the world of opera.”

During the first year of Rutkowski’s tenure, the board focused on strengthening the governance infrastructure, creating a three-year strategic plan to guide the organization’s focus from 2013-16, and increasing the board’s participation in donor cultivation and fundraising.

The board consists of 19 members. Rutkowski also partnered with the board presidents of the Granada Theatre and the Santa Barbara Symphony to collaborate on driving best practices and sustainability for the participating organizations.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary season, Opera Santa Barbara will present three fully-staged opera productions in the Granada Theatre. The season will open with Puccini’s Tosca on Nov. 8-10, continue with Verdi’s Falstaff on March 7-9 and conclude with Menotti’s The Consul on April 25-27.

In addition to the opera productions, the company will continue its extensive educational outreach programs, which last year reached more than 4,300 local youths. Their popular program for local schools, The Opera Lab, was extended to Ventura schools this past year, and in the coming year the program will reach into schools in Thousand Oaks and Ojai as well.

Other planned activities include a performance of a short opera written about Julia Child titled Bon Appetit on Sept. 30 to kick off Epicure SB; a special holiday concert and their third-annual Valentine’s Gala at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore. The company has recently hired a community engagement manager whose role is to develop programs that extend the work of the organization more broadly throughout the community.

Over the past two years, subscription and single ticket sales to Opera Santa Barbara’s productions have more than doubled.

“More and more people are discovering the beauty of opera productions in the Granada Theatre, and we are particularly grateful to all those who participated in the renovation of this glorious space,” Rutkowski said. “I encourage anyone in the community who has not experienced opera in the Granada to join us for one or more of our wonderful productions this coming season.”

For more information, click here or call 805.898.3890.

— Steven Sharpe is general director of Opera Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 