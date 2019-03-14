Opera Santa Barbara Goes Western With Wild Doctor Miracle

Opera Santa Barbara (OSB) will present Georges Bizet’s Doctor Miracle, 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, through Sunday, March 24, at Center Stage Theatre.

Pacific Opera Project’s Josh Shaw returns to direct the OSB Chrisman Studio Artists in this final showcase of their nine-month residency.

All three performances will include a free happy hour of small bites and wine starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25; special under-18 tickets are $13 and can be purchased online at centerstagetheatre.org or by calling 805-963-0408. Presenting sponsors for the production are Sarah and Roger Chrisman.

Bizet, who is best known for his opera Carmen, composed the one-act comic opera Doctor Miracle at age 18 in 1857. Funny and short (50 minutes) this early work showed the first signs of the composer’s touch for parody, scoring and characters.

The zany operetta whisks together thwarted romance, comical disguises, and bad cuisine. The story centers on the young soldier Captain Samuel as he attempts to court Loretta, the daughter of Vivian and the Sheriff.

Hijinks ensue as Captain Samuel dons disguises in an attempt to fool Loretta's military-averse father. Doctor Miracle will be sung in English and set in the American West.

The performance features Chrisman Studio Artists soprano Jennifer Lindsay (Loretta) and mezzo-soprano Ashley Kay Armstrong (Vivian). Baritone Yazid Gray (Sheriff) and Michael Kollmorgen (Doc Miracle and Captain Samuel/Pierre).

After a celebrated run of The Barber of Seville during the 2017-18 season, Shaw returns to direct Doctor Miracle.

Named one of Musical America’s Top 30 Innovators in Classical Music in 2016, Shaw is the executive and artistic director of Pacific Opera Project, the Los Angeles-based company dedicated to presenting accessible opera like its recent The Magic Flute that put a '90s video game spin on the Mozart classic.

For more about the nonprofit Opera Santa Barbara, which was founded in 1994 by Marilyn Gilbert and Nathan Rundlett, visit www.operasb.org.

— Joyce Familara for Opera Santa Barbara.