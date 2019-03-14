Pixel Tracker

Thursday, March 14 , 2019, 9:51 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Opera Santa Barbara Goes Western With Wild Doctor Miracle

By Joyce Familara for Opera Santa Barbara | March 14, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Opera Santa Barbara (OSB) will present Georges Bizet’s Doctor Miracle, 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, through Sunday, March 24, at Center Stage Theatre.

Pacific Opera Project’s Josh Shaw returns to direct the OSB Chrisman Studio Artists in this final showcase of their nine-month residency.

All three performances will include a free happy hour of small bites and wine starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25; special under-18 tickets are $13 and can be purchased online at centerstagetheatre.org or by calling 805-963-0408. Presenting sponsors for the production are Sarah and Roger Chrisman. 

Bizet, who is best known for his opera Carmen, composed the one-act comic opera Doctor Miracle at age 18 in 1857. Funny and short (50 minutes) this early work showed the first signs of the composer’s touch for parody, scoring and characters.

The zany operetta whisks together thwarted romance, comical disguises, and bad cuisine. The story centers on the young soldier Captain Samuel as he attempts to court Loretta, the daughter of Vivian and the Sheriff.

Hijinks ensue as Captain Samuel dons disguises in an attempt to fool Loretta's military-averse father. Doctor Miracle will be sung in English and set in the American West.

The performance features Chrisman Studio Artists soprano Jennifer Lindsay (Loretta) and mezzo-soprano Ashley Kay Armstrong (Vivian). Baritone Yazid Gray (Sheriff) and Michael Kollmorgen (Doc Miracle and Captain Samuel/Pierre).

After a celebrated run of The Barber of Seville during the 2017-18 season, Shaw returns to direct Doctor Miracle.

Named one of Musical America’s Top 30 Innovators in Classical Music in 2016, Shaw is the executive and artistic director of Pacific Opera Project, the Los Angeles-based company dedicated to presenting accessible opera like its recent The Magic Flute that put a '90s video game spin on the Mozart classic.

For more about the nonprofit Opera Santa Barbara, which was founded in 1994 by Marilyn Gilbert and Nathan Rundlett, visit www.operasb.org.

— Joyce Familara for Opera Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 