Opera Santa Barbara Holding Youth Opera Auditions

Local children, ages 8-18, are invited to audition for the Santa Barbara Youth Opera 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St. Children under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Singers should come prepared to sing 16 bars of a song of their choice and bring sheet music for piano accompaniment.

For an audition appointment, contact [email protected]

Rehearsals will take place Sundays from 5-6:30 starting Oct. 22 at the First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St.

Launched in 2016, the Santa Barbara Youth Opera provides young singers with tuition-free instruction and performance opportunities.

Erin McKibben, music director, said the goal is to create a rewarding and artistically challenging environment for young artists who love to perform.

In partnership with the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, the ensemble’s first performance will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 9 at the historic Presidio. The program will include Benjamin Britten’s "A Ceremony of Carols."

Additional appearances will include a free performance of Britten’s one-act opera Noye’s Fludde, 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, conducted by Kostis Protopapas, Opera Santa Barbara artistic director, also will perform.

Youth Opera singers will entertain guests at Opera Santa Barbara’s Opera Ball on Feb. 9 as well. More about Opera Santa Barbara is at www.operasb.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara.