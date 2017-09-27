Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:26 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Opera Santa Barbara Honors Frederick Sidon, Duncan Mellichamp

By Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara | September 27, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Opera Santa Barbara has named Frederick Sidon and Duncan Mellichamp honorary board members in recognition of their extraordinary efforts on behalf of the company. Current board members conferred the title on Sidon and Mellichamp at a brief ceremony this week at the University Club.

Frederick Sidon Click to view larger
Frederick Sidon
Duncan Mellichamp Click to view larger
Duncan Mellichamp

Both men are emeritus directors and longtime supporters of Opera Santa Barbara.
 
“It would be impossible to overstate the significance of Fred’s and Duncan’s contributions to Opera Santa Barbara over the years,” said Chair Nancy Golden.

“The company today is in many respects the product of these gentlemen’s vision, passion, energy, and determination to present first-rate opera productions in Santa Barbara. We are very grateful for their invaluable support and are pleased to be able to recognize them in this way,” she said.

Sidon served on the Opera Santa Barbara Board from 2001-08, and was president from 2004-08. Mellichamp served as a board director from 2003-14, and as president from 2009-12.

Both are credited with greatly expanding the company’s visibility and artistic stature through community outreach, stepped-up fundraising, and engagement with top-line talent.  
 
A founding member of the chemical engineering department faculty at UCSB, Mellichamp earlier was a research engineer at DuPont after earning a Ph.D. in chemical engineering at Purdue University.

He is the author of more than 100 research publications on process modeling, large-scale systems analysis, and computer control.

His early computer work led to the book Real-Time Computing with Applications to Data Acquisition and Control, and he co-wrote the award-winning undergraduate textbook Process Dynamics and Control.

Mellichamp and his wife, Suzanne, have endowed 15 academic chairs and an annual lectureship at UCSB. Together, they hold the Santa Barbara Medal, the highest honor conferred by the chancellor, for contributions to UCSB, and the Griswold Award from Santa Barbara Beautiful for contributions to the community.

A resident of Santa Barbara since 1993, Sidon retired the year prior as president/CEO of Princeton Overseas Consulting Group, which specializes in corporate strategy.

He previously served as a vice president and board director for the management development firm Kepner-Tregoe, where he oversaw office openings worldwide. He has lectured at Harvard Business School, and the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University.

Currently president of the French Network of Santa Barbara, Sidon has been awarded two knighthoods by the French government, the Order of Arts and Letters and the National Order of Merit.

He served as a faculty member at the first three Davos Symposiums (now known as the World Economic Forum).
 
Opera Santa Barbara will open its 24th season with a production of Manon on Nov. 3 and 5 at the Granada Theatre. For information, visit operasb.org or call 898-3890.

Additional information is available at www.operasb.org.

 
