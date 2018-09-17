Opera Santa Barbara Installs Honorary Board Members

Herb Kendall and Sarah Jane Lind have been recognized by the Opera Santa Barbara (OSB) Board of Directors for their dedication and support for the organization. They will be installed as honorary board members at the opera's Sept. 24 board meeting.

The meeting, which will be presided over by OSB Board chairman Joan Rutkowski and executive officers Jon DuPrau, Christine Holland, Dan Hone and Mary Tonetti Dora.

Kendall joined the OSB Board of Directors in 2011 and actively participated in artistic and development activities until he retired from the board in 2017.

Before moving to Santa Barbara, Kendall was a builder and community developer in Princeton, NJ.

His affiliations in California began with the development of South Coast Repertory Theater, the leading regional theater in Southern California. He continued by establishing and serving as president of the Santa Monica Arts Commission, 1983-93.

In Santa Barbara, Kendall was a member of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and was partly responsible for the design and construction of its addition. He served on the CAMA board for several years, as president from 2000-03. He has also been a board member at Casa Dorinda and State Street Ballet.

In 2003, Kendall and his wife Elaine created the Victoria Hall Theater, where they produced several plays, some of which were written by Elaine Kendall, a journalist and playwright.

Herb Kendall's interests also include the Bren School at UCSB and the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

Sarah Jane Lind has been a major sponsor of Opera Santa Barbara since its inception. She has housed singers and supported many of them over a number of years as they pursued their careers.

She has long been a supporter of the performing arts in the community and as such, has given generously to The Music Academy of the West and Camerata Pacifica.

Lind was born and raised in Chicago. She attended the University of Chicago's grade school, high school and university, graduating with a BA degree.

When she was 20, she moved to Los Angeles where she met the architect Kenneth Lind. The two of them designed and built the famous Penthouse in Santa Monica, among other properties. Thirty years ago, upon her husband's death, Lind moved to Santa Barbara.

— Marylove Thralls for Opera Santa Barbara.