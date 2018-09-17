Monday, September 17 , 2018, 5:08 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Opera Santa Barbara Installs Honorary Board Members

By Marylove Thralls for Opera Santa Barbara | September 17, 2018 | 3:51 p.m.
Herb Kendall Click to view larger
Herb Kendall
Sara Jane Lind Click to view larger
Sara Jane Lind

Herb Kendall and Sarah Jane Lind have been recognized by the Opera Santa Barbara (OSB) Board of Directors for their dedication and support for the organization. They will be installed as honorary board members at the opera's Sept. 24 board meeting.

The meeting, which will be presided over by OSB Board chairman Joan Rutkowski and executive officers Jon DuPrau, Christine Holland, Dan Hone and Mary Tonetti Dora.

Kendall joined the OSB Board of Directors in 2011 and actively participated in artistic and development activities until he retired from the board in 2017.

Before moving to Santa Barbara, Kendall was a builder and community developer in Princeton, NJ.

His affiliations in California began with the development of South Coast Repertory Theater, the leading regional theater in Southern California. He continued by establishing and serving as president of the Santa Monica Arts Commission, 1983-93.

In Santa Barbara, Kendall was a member of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and was partly responsible for the design and construction of its addition. He served on the CAMA board for several years, as president from 2000-03. He has also been a board member at Casa Dorinda and State Street Ballet.

In 2003, Kendall and his wife Elaine created the Victoria Hall Theater, where they produced several plays, some of which were written by Elaine Kendall, a journalist and playwright.

Herb Kendall's interests also include the Bren School at UCSB and the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

Sarah Jane Lind has been a major sponsor of Opera Santa Barbara since its inception. She has housed singers and supported many of them over a number of years as they pursued their careers.

She has long been a supporter of the performing arts in the community and as such, has given generously to The Music Academy of the West and Camerata Pacifica.

Lind was born and raised in Chicago. She attended the University of Chicago's grade school, high school and university, graduating with a BA degree.

When she was 20, she moved to Los Angeles where she met the architect Kenneth Lind. The two of them designed and built the famous Penthouse in Santa Monica, among other properties. Thirty years ago, upon her husband's death, Lind moved to Santa Barbara.

— Marylove Thralls for Opera Santa Barbara.                           

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 