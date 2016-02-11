Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 8:39 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Opera Santa Barbara Mosher Studio Artists to Serenade at Local Libraries With Free Noontime Concerts

By Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara | February 11, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

Under an ambitious expansion of its popular Noontime Concert program, Opera Santa Barbara will present a series of free performances at Santa Barbara and Ventura County libraries through mid-May 2016.

Featuring this year’s newly named Mosher Studio Artists singing a variety of operatic repertoire and musical theater selections, often with piano accompaniment, the intimate concerts will take place at Ventura Public Library (651 East Main Street) Feb. 19, March 18, April 15 and May 13; Thousand Oaks Public Library (1401 E. Janss Road) March 8, April 12 and May 10; Ojai Library (111 East Ojai Avenue) March 10, April 14 and May 12; Santa Barbara Central Library (40 East Anapamu Street) Feb. 17 and 24, March 2, April 6, 13 and 20, and May 11; and at Goleta Public Library (500 North Fairview Avenue) April 25.

All performances will begin at noon. Admission is free.

Serving as Mosher Studio Artists this year are soprano Rachel Blaustein, mezzo-soprano Molly Clementz, tenor Lee Steiner, baritone Tim Petty and pianist Kyle Naig. Click here to learn more about the artists.

To schedule a free Noontime Concert at a public library in Santa Barbara or Ventura counties, contact Opera Santa Barbara at 805.898.3890 or [email protected].

Tim Dougherty represents Opera Santa Barbara.

 

