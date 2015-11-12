Opera Santa Barbara Launches New Season With ‘Don Giovanni’ Performance

Advice

First show of the season is also the debut for artistic director Kostis Protopapas

Guests clad in black tie and elegant gowns gathered at The Granada Theatre to celebrate the launch of Opera Santa Barbara’s newest season with an opening-night performance of Don Giovanni.

Conductor Douglas Kinney Frost led the presentation of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Don Giovanni, sung in Italian with English supertitles, for stage director Kelly Robinson’s production in the opening of new Opera Santa Barbara artistic director Kostis Protopapas.

“I couldn’t be happier to be opening my first season as artistic director with Mozart’s Don Giovanni, a work that, 230 yeas after its premier, remains as intriguing, entertaining and controversial as it was on opening night,” Protopapas said.

“Comedy, drama, psychological thriller and more dilemma, Don Giovanni is life itself set to music by the greatest composer of all time.”

A special pre-opera gala dinner was well attended as VIPs gathered in the McCune Founders Room, filled with appetizers, cocktails and Palmina wines.

Sandra L. Urquhart, chair of the Opera Santa Barbara board of directors, introduced the play during the private reception with a fun twist on the story.

“I want to mention that in this opera in Act 2 when Don Giovanni is sitting to down to dinner, he mentions to his manservant, Leporello, that when he spends his money, he expects to enjoy himself — or be entertained.

“Well, tonight you are all Don Giovannis in that respect — although you won’t have the same ending that he has! You have spent your money and it is our job at Opera Santa Barbara to entertain you,” Urquhart said.

“And tonight we definitely will with a film noir version of this great opera!”

Protopapas has brought a fresh look to the favorite classic through the camera lens of a film noir, where “the ambiguity, eroticism, wry wit and shadow-play of the iconic Hollywood genre is an ideal playground for the most hard-boiled of operatic heartbreakers,” he said.

Mark Walters performed the role of Don Giovanni in the intense opera about seduction, murder and revenge accompanied by Mozart’s music. Walters has been touted as one of the next great American Verdi baritones, having sung over 50 roles in the baritone repertoire.

A special three-course dinner was also provided by Rincon Catering, and a private intermission reception and post-performance desert celebration offered guests an opportunity to mingle with the cast, conductor and director.

Opera Santa Barbara continues its run of fully staged productions and programs for families of any age, providing critical exposure to this special art form.

The Mosher Studio Artist Program, provides valuable training to up-and-coming opera singers with top industry directors, conductors, coaches in master classes, individual coaching’s and public performances.

The excitement of the celebratory season continues in the new year with L’Elisir D’Amore (the Elixir of Love) by Gaetano Donizetti on March 4 and March 6, and Suor Angelica by Giacomo Puccini on April 22 and April 24.

The mission of Opera Santa Barbara is to add cultural enrichment by presenting high-quality performances and community programs that showcase the beauty of opera.

