Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:37 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Opera Santa Barbara Launches New Season With ‘Don Giovanni’ Performance

First show of the season is also the debut for artistic director Kostis Protopapas

Steven Shape, general director, Sarah and Roger Chrisman take a moment with Kostis Protopapas, Opera Santa Barbara’s new artistic director.
Steven Shape, general director, Sarah and Roger Chrisman take a moment with Kostis Protopapas, Opera Santa Barbara’s new artistic director.  (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)
By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | November 12, 2015 | 3:30 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk gallery.]

Guests clad in black tie and elegant gowns gathered at The Granada Theatre to celebrate the launch of Opera Santa Barbara’s newest season with an opening-night performance of Don Giovanni.

Conductor Douglas Kinney Frost led the presentation of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Don Giovanni, sung in Italian with English supertitles, for stage director Kelly Robinson’s production in the opening of new Opera Santa Barbara artistic director Kostis Protopapas.

“I couldn’t be happier to be opening my first season as artistic director with Mozart’s Don Giovanni, a work that, 230 yeas after its premier, remains as intriguing, entertaining and controversial as it was on opening night,” Protopapas said.

“Comedy, drama, psychological thriller and more dilemma, Don Giovanni is life itself set to music by the greatest composer of all time.”

A special pre-opera gala dinner was well attended as VIPs gathered in the McCune Founders Room, filled with appetizers, cocktails and Palmina wines.

Sandra L. Urquhart, chair of the Opera Santa Barbara board of directors, introduced the play during the private reception with a fun twist on the story.

“I want to mention that in this opera in Act 2 when Don Giovanni is sitting to down to dinner, he mentions to his manservant, Leporello, that when he spends his money, he expects to enjoy himself — or be entertained.

“Well, tonight you are all Don Giovannis in that respect — although you won’t have the same ending that he has! You have spent your money and it is our job at Opera Santa Barbara to entertain you,” Urquhart said.

“And tonight we definitely will with a film noir version of this great opera!”

Protopapas has brought a fresh look to the favorite classic through the camera lens of a film noir, where “the ambiguity, eroticism, wry wit and shadow-play of the iconic Hollywood genre is an ideal playground for the most hard-boiled of operatic heartbreakers,” he said.

Guests dined at a pre-performance event celebrating the opening night of the Film Noir inspired production of Mozart’s ‘Don Giovanni.’ Click to view larger
Guests dined at a pre-performance event celebrating the opening night of the Film Noir inspired production of Mozart’s ‘Don Giovanni.’ (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

Mark Walters performed the role of Don Giovanni in the intense opera about seduction, murder and revenge accompanied by Mozart’s music. Walters has been touted as one of the next great American Verdi baritones, having sung over 50 roles in the baritone repertoire.

A special three-course dinner was also provided by Rincon Catering, and a private intermission reception and post-performance desert celebration offered guests an opportunity to mingle with the cast, conductor and director.

Opera Santa Barbara continues its run of fully staged productions and programs for families of any age, providing critical exposure to this special art form.

The Mosher Studio Artist Program, provides valuable training to up-and-coming opera singers with top industry directors, conductors, coaches in master classes, individual coaching’s and public performances.

The excitement of the celebratory season continues in the new year with L’Elisir D’Amore (the Elixir of Love) by Gaetano Donizetti on March 4 and March 6, and Suor Angelica by Giacomo Puccini on April 22 and April 24.

The mission of Opera Santa Barbara is to add cultural enrichment by presenting high-quality performances and community programs that showcase the beauty of opera.

Single tickets start at just $29 for Opera Santa Barbara's 2015-2016 season. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets online, or call 805.898.3890.

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 