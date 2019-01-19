Opera Santa Barbara Offers Free Tickets to Furloughed Federal Workers

Opera Santa Barbara is making 25 tickets to their nearly sold-out 25th Anniversary Concert available for free to furloughed federal employees on the Central Coast. The concert on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Lobero Theatre will present some of Opera’s Greatest Hits in 90 Minutes.
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors and corporate sponsor, SAGE Publishing, we are thrilled to be in a position to offer a little escape into beautiful music to people in our community who are going through a challenging time,” said Kostis Protopapas, artistic and general director.
Federal employees who would like to attend are invited to call the Lobero Box Office, 805-963-0761. For more information about the event, visit https://www.operasb.org/events/event/25th-anniversary-gala-concert/.
— Marylove Thralls for Opera Santa Barbara.