Opera Santa Barbara Offers Single Tickets for New Season

By Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara | August 18, 2017 | 10:42 a.m.

Single tickets are on sale for Opera Santa Barbara’s 2017-18 season, which will open with a production of Jules Massenet’s Manon starring soprano Sarah Coburn Nov. 3 and 5, followed by Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville March 2 and 4.

Ranging in price from $29-$204, tickets can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 899-2222. Performances are at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

“Our costuming for Manon is by far the most elaborate in Opera Santa Barbara history," said Nancy Golden, Opera Santa Barbara Board chair.

"The production’s cast is wonderful from top to bottom, beginning with the stellar soprano Sarah Coburn, who’ll make her company debut in the title role," she said.

"And of course, The Barber of Seville promises a rollicking good time. Get your tickets while they last,” Golden said.

A scandalous tale of love, lust and greed, Manon caused an sensation upon its 1884 premiere in Paris.

Directed by Kristine McIntyre and conducted by company artistic director Kostis Protopapas, Opera Santa Barbara’s production will feature:

Baritone Alex DeSocio as Lescaut, tenor Harold Meers as Le Chevalier des Grieux, bass-baritone Colin Ramsey as Le Compte des Grieux, and tenor Benjamin Brecher as Guillot Morfontaine.

Coburn has been described by The Baltimore Sun as “a riveting presence … [with] a voice of admirable purity and security.”

Writing in the HuffPost, Donna Perlmutter declared her performance as Asteria in LA Opera’s production of Tamerlano “nothing less than stunning.”

The Barber of Seville has been charming audiences for more than 200 years.

Opera Santa Barbara’s production will feature tenor Andrew Bidlack as Count Almaviva, mezzo-soprano Cassandra Zoe Velasco as Rosina, and bass-baritone Peter Strummer as Bartolo. Josh Shaw will direct and Protopapas will conduct.
 
Complete artist biographies are at www.operasb.org.

Community groups are eligible for a 15 percent discount on single tickets; children ages 7-18 accompanied by an adult will be admitted for $14 each.

The latter discounted tickets allow for seating with parents in all sections of the Granada except the loge and boxes.  
 
For more information, visit www.operasb.org or call 898-3890.

The Nov. 3 performance of Manon will be preceded by a 5 p.m. French-themed celebration in the McCune Founders Room of the Granada. Participants will enjoy valet parking, a gourmet dinner, private intermission, and post-performance reception.

Tickets cost $300. For tickets or additional information, call 893-3890.

— Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara.

 

