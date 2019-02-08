Opera Santa Barbara And CAMA Present Russian Week Series

The rich musical and cultural traditions of Russia will be the focus of consecutive performances and related programming presented by the Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) of Santa Barbara in collaboration with Opera Santa Barbara from Feb. 27-March 3.

The Russian Week series opens with an appearance by Russian National Orchestra (RNO), under the baton of Mikhail Pletnev, at The Granada Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

That will be followed by performances of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s lyric opera Eugene Onegin by Opera Santa Barbara at The Lobero Theatre, Friday and Sunday, March 1 and 3.

On Thursday, Feb. 28, opera and concert ticket holders can attend a private screening of Alexander Sokurov’s film Russian Ark, at 5:30 p.m. at Impact Hub Chapala Center, 1221 Chapala St., Santa Barbara.

“Given the geopolitical realities of our world today, it is perhaps easy to overlook the staggering dimension of Russian artistic achievement in recent centuries,” said CAMA Executive Director Mark Trueblood.

“Especially in the realms of literature and music, one cannot overstate the significance and influence of Russian writers and composers. Along with our partners at Opera Santa Barbara, we are very pleased to celebrate this magnificent and enduring legacy,” he said.

“President John F. Kennedy once described the artist as ‘the last champion of the individual mind and sensibility against an intrusive society and an officious state,’ ” said Kostis Protopapas, artistic and general director of Opera Santa Barbara.

“Nowhere is this more evident than in the lives of Pushkin, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov, and so many other Russian artists, who prevailed over multiple forms of oppression and created some of the world’s most enduring works of art,” Protopapas said.

“By a happy coincidence, Santa Barbara has the opportunity to experience perhaps the most celebrated works of Russian music within a three-day period. We’re thrilled to have CAMA as our partner in celebrating this rare aligning of artistic stars,” he said.

Described as “astoundingly virtuosic” by The Glasgow Herald, the RNO is widely counted among the world’s finest orchestras. Founded in 1990 by Maestro Pletnev, the RNO maintains an active international performance schedule, appearing regularly throughout Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Its critically acclaimed discography numbers more than 80 recordings on Deutsche Grammophon, Pentatone and other prestigious labels.

The ensemble’s 2003 recording of Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf and Jean-Pascal Beintus’ Wolf Tracks, conducted by Kent Nagano and narrated by Sophia Loren, Bill Clinton and Mikhail Gorbachev, received a Grammy – the first awarded to a Russian orchestra.

The all-Rachmaninoff program on Feb. 27 will include his Second Piano Concerto featuring Tchaikovsky Competition silver medalist George Li. The performance will begin at 8 p.m.; a pre-concert lecture by Derek Katz, professor of music history at UCSB starts at 7 pm.

Ticket prices range from $39- $119.

An Opera Santa Barbara premiere, Eugene Onegin also will mark the company’s first performances in Russian. Largely based on Alexander Pushkin’s novel in verse of the same name, Tchaikovsky’s romantic opera is set amid the grand ballrooms and country estates of Imperial Russia.

It relates the tale of a young aristocrat whose arrogance costs him everything. Award-winning baritone Lee Poulis, who made his Opera Santa Barbara debut as Ford in Falstaff in 2014, will sing the title role.

Karin Wolverton, described by Opera News as “a young soprano to watch,” will sing Tatiana, the innocent country girl who goes on to rend Onegin’s heart.

Rounding out the cast are Tenor Elliott Deasy (Lenski), mezzo-soprano Ashley Kay Armstrong (Olga), and bass Kevin Langan (Prince Gremin).

The production is directed by Jonathan Fox, executive artistic director of Santa Barbara’s Ensemble Theatre Company. Former Opera Santa Barbara artistic director Valéry Ryvkin will conduct.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 1 and 2:30 p.m. March 3 in the Lobero Theatre. Ticket prices are $49-$139.



Those who buy concert and opera tickets are invited to attend a free screening at 5:30 p.m. of Russian Ark, filmmaker Alexander Sokurov’s magisterial meditation on Russian history from Catherine the Great to the last Imperial Ball in 1913.

The experimental historical drama displays a cast of thousands and three orchestras in a single 96-minute sequence shot through the halls of the incredible State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg. Guests will be served traditional Russian tea before the screening.

Ticket holders who wish to attend the screening should RSVP to Deborah Bertling, [email protected] For more information, call 805-966-4324 or email [email protected]

CAMA’s centennial concert season continues March 9 with a performance by the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra at The Lobero Theatre.

Additional highlights include appearances by London’s Philharmonia Orchestra, under direction of Esa-Pekka Salonen, March 20, Granada Theatre; pianist Garrick Ohlsson, March 30, Lobero Theatre; Royal Scottish National Orchestra, April 5, Granada Theatre; violinist Augustin Hadelich, April 17, Lobero Theatre; and cellist Mischa Maisky, May 6, Lobero Theatre. Complete season information is at https://camasb.org.



Opera Santa Barbara will conclude its season with a production of Robert Ward’s The Crucible featuring bass-baritone Wayne Tigges and mezzo-soprano Audrey Babcock at the Lobero Theatre on April 26. Visit www.operasb.org for more.

— Tim Dougherty for Community Arts Music Association.