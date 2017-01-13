Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Opera Santa Barbara to Honor Emeritus Director Frederick Sidon

By Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara | January 13, 2017 | 1:21 p.m.

Opera Santa Barbara will honor Emeritus Director Frederick Sidon at its annual Opera Ball gala at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in the Four Seasons Biltmore’s Loggia Ballroom, 1260 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara.

Frederick Sidon Click to view larger
Frederick Sidon (Opera Santa Barbara )

“Belle Époque France” will be the theme of the fundraising event, which will include cocktails, dinner and a live auction, as well as performances by young soprano Jeanine De Bique and cast members from the company’s upcoming production of The Cunning Little Vixen.

Sidon, who served as an Opera Santa Barbara Board director from 2001-08, including four years as president (2004-08), has spearheaded numerous initiatives throughout his association with the company, among them community outreach events and sponsored tours of Italy. He and his wife, Diane, were involved in Opera Santa Barbara’s very first productions in 1994.

According to Steven Sharpe, Opera Santa Barbara general director, Sidon has contributed invaluably to the company’s development.

“We are so thrilled to honor Fred Sidon at our annual gala. Opera Santa Barbara clearly would not be the company it is today without his insight and leadership,” said Pat Andersons, co-chair of the gala.
 
A Santa Barbara resident since 1993, Sidon retired in 1992 as president and CEO of Princeton Overseas Consulting Group, which specializes in corporate strategy. Before that, he was a vice president and board director for the management development firm Kepner-Tregoe, where he oversaw office openings worldwide.

Currently president of the French Network of Santa Barbara, Sidon has been awarded two knighthoods by the French government, the Order of Arts and Letters and the National Order of Merit. He served as a faculty member at the first three Davos Symposiums (now known as the World Economic Forum).
 
The Opera Ball will include performances by State Street Ballet and the Santa Barbara Youth Opera, as well as an appearance by local deejay Gavin Roy. Andrew Firestone will serve as auctioneer.

Tickets cost $300 per person; VIP tables for eight are available for $3,500. To buy tickets, call 898-3890 or visit www.operasb.org/season/the-opera-ball.
 
Opera Santa Barbara will present its new production of The Cunning Little Vixen on March 3 and 5, and will conclude its 2016-17 season with a production of La Rondine. Performances will take place at the Granada Theatre.

— Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara.

 
