Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 9:00 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Opera Santa Barbara’s ‘La Traviata’ Has Special Appeal for Area Seniors

Special programs include matinee performances, opera translations and an Aficionado Club

By Opera Santa Barbara | January 28, 2011 | 1:17 p.m.

What could be more romantic than Paris at the time of the Paris Exposition of 1889? The Eiffel Tower, dashing young aristocrats, beautiful women, flowing champagne ...

This is the setting for Opera Santa Barbara’s new production of Giuseppe Verdi’s most romantic opera, La Traviata. Led by acclaimed director José Maria Condemi, the sumptuous sets and costumes literally set the stage for the tragic love story of the courtesan, Violetta, and the dashing Alfredo, who ends their affair when his disapproving father interferes. With its heart-rending arias, La Traviata has timeless appeal for lovers of any age.

The music from La Traviata is some of the most recognizable music from any opera. Click here to listen to Violetta’s beautiful aria, “Sempre libera degg’io.” The famous “Drinking Song” (“Libiamo ne’ lieti calici”) will be known by the entire audience and certain to please with its infectious melody. It’s easy to understand why this opera has been one of the most frequently performed operas and is perfect for both the seasoned or new opera-goer.

Directing this brand-new production is Condemi, called “one of the most promising and impressive directors in all opera.” In demand across the country for his imaginative and creative stage work, Condemi looks forward to bringing a fresh approach to La Traviata’s timeless story of love, betrayal and redemption.

Condemi will be directing a cast that includes soprano Rebecca Davis (Violetta), described as “a beguiling blend of temperament, charm and vocal presence,” tenor Ryan MacPherson (Alfredo), known for his beautiful voice and captivating stage presence, and a returning artist to the Opera Santa Barbara stage, baritone Malcolm MacKenzie (Germont), whose international career includes a debut in the Metropolitan Opera production of Carmen last season.

Opera Santa Barbara is creating new sets and costumes for this production in cooperation with Opera San Jose. San Francisco-based scenic designer Erik Flatmo and costume designer Elizabeth Poindexter have designed opulent turn-of-the-century sets and costumes for this new production certain to delight audiences in their attention to period detail, evocative of the elegance of Paris in the late 1800s.

Of Special Interest for Seniors:

There will be a matinee performance for La Traviata at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at The Granada. The opera’s next production, a double-bill opera La Serva Padrona/Trouble in Tahiti, will also have a matinee performance, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Lobero Theatre. Matinees typically end early enough to get folks home well before dark.

Simultaneous Opera Translations: Each opera displays highly-visible English subtitles on a screen above the stage, so that no one need worry about understanding a foreign language, or even English-language opera.

Free “Opera Revealed” lectures 45 minutes prior to each opera also provide exceptional insight about the composers and background of each opera being performed.

Aficionado Club: For those who find they would be attending OSB productions alone, Opera Santa Barbara has inaugurated an Aficionado Club. There is no cost to join. There will be pre-arranged meals in nearby restaurants prior to each opera performance for Aficionado Club members, and a special seating section will be reserved for the pre-opera talks. For La Traviata, there is a dinner planned at 5 p.m. at Opal Restaurant & Bar, 1325 State St. For the production of La Serva Padrona/Trouble in Tahiti, a lunch at Paradise Café, 702 Anacapa St., prior to the matinee is planned. Call the opera for information and reservations.

Senior Group Discounts: A generous discount of 15 percent on the cost of a ticket is available for groups of 15 or more. Click here for more information about the 2010-2011 Season, or call Opera Santa Barbara at 805.898.3890.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 