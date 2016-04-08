Operation Clean Sweep Celebrates 10 Years, Begins New Circumnavigation of Santa Barbara Harbor

The seafloor in any busy harbor may be littered with lost or discarded junk, impacting the environment just like litter on land. Ever wonder, “What’s down there, where does it come from and does anybody ever clean it up?”

Enter Santa Barbara Harbor’s Operation Clean Sweep, a seafloor debris cleanup program, and its 10th annual event Saturday, May 7, 2016.

A team of volunteer divers, supported by 25 or so volunteer dock workers will remove junk from beneath Marina 4, right where they began 10 years ago.

Divers will locate the junk and dock volunteers will cart it off for disposal. The event begins at 8 a.m. with a briefing on the Travel Lift Pier beneath the Harbormaster’s Office.

During the past nine events, volunteers have removed 16 tons of debris from Santa Barbara Harbor. This year’s event begins a new circumnavigation of the Harbor.

Items retrieved during past years ranged from bicycles, barbeques, plastic barrels and boat propellers to outboard engines, phones and the occasional marine battery.

The City of Santa Barbara’s Waterfront Department joins volunteers from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation and harbor dive businesses in this effort.

The public is welcomed to watch the activities. You may be surprised what turns up!

For more information about the event or to volunteer, call the Harbormaster’s office at 805.564.5531 or visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CleanSweep.

— Dominique Samario is the waterfront public information officer for the City of Santa Barbara.