Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:50 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ Extracts the Junk Sunk on the Floor of Santa Barbara Harbor

Volunteers dive to the bottom of the harbor’s Marina 4 to clear out debris that includes window frames, hoses and even a discarded toilet

A volunteer rolls away a wheelbarrow full of junk hauled up from the seafloor around the Santa Barbara marina’s “A” finger Saturday morning. Click to view larger
A volunteer rolls away a wheelbarrow full of junk hauled up from the seafloor around the Santa Barbara marina’s “A” finger Saturday morning. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | May 7, 2016 | 10:50 a.m.

Roads have street sweepers, parks have grounds crews, and the Santa Barbara Harbor has a team of volunteer divers.

The harbor might not strike one as a public space in need of the upkeep that the city’s streets and parks require, but through its first nine clean-ups, “Operation Clean Sweep” has turned up 16 tons of debris and junk from the seabed.

Saturday’s 10th-annual sweep added wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow to that total.

Dozens of volunteers turned up to help extract mounds of rubbish from the bottom of Marina 4, a group of docks in the harbor’s northwest section.

Diving among the slips — the boats’ “parking spots” — along the marina’s “A” and “B” fingers — the long docks lined with the slips — divers dredged up hoses, window frames, brooms, and even a porcelain toilet at depths of 10 to 20 feet.

Around 25 dock volunteers carted off the junk for disposal in a MarBorg Industries container onshore. Previous sweeps have discovered phones, boat propellers, barbecues and even bicycles.

Divers talk with dock volunteers before heading into the water. Click to view larger
Divers talk with dock volunteers before heading into the water. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

Amid doughnuts, Starbucks coffee and liability waivers, volunteers started the morning with a briefing outside the Harbormaster’s office on how to safely help out, before heading out onto the docks for the rest of the morning.

The city’s Waterfront Department partnered with the Santa Barbara Maritime MuseumSanta Barbara Channelkeeper, Surfrider Foundation, harbor diving businesses and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the sweep, which attracted numerous members of the community.

About a dozen divers combed the harbor floor, handing up what they found to volunteers on the docks, who loaded the junk into wheelbarrows and pushed them up to the disposal container.

Prior to the sweep, a quick survey of the harbor floor revealed where much of the largest debris sat and provided a roadmap of sorts for the divers. Heavier items like the toilet were secured with rope and required two or three volunteers to be heaved out of the water.

This year marks the beginning of a second circumnavigation of the harbor; it took the previous nine years for the program to scour the entire harbor.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Volunteers use a rope to help pull up a porcelain toilet. No one was sure how it might have ended up on the floor of the harbor. Click to view larger
Volunteers use a rope to help pull up a porcelain toilet. No one was sure how it might have ended up on the floor of the harbor. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
Some of the day’s haul. Click to view larger
Some of the day’s haul. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 