‘Operation Clean Sweep’ Volunteers Take a Dive for Trash at Santa Barbara Harbor

Thanks to teams of divers and helpers with muscle, annual haul dredges up all kinds of junk from sea floor

A fishing pole was among the loot hauled up off Marina No. 2 on Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

More junk is deposited on the dock. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

A wheelbarrow full of junk is rolled away from a pickup at Marina No. 2. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

A volunteer diver takes the plunge to comb the harbor floor for junk. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Volunteers use a rope to help pull up items from the seafloor around Marina No. 2. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Some of the day’s “treasures of the deep.” (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Volunteers take away a wheelbarrow full of junk hauled from the seafloor around the Santa Barbara Harbor’s Marina No. 2 on Saturday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Volunteers took to the Santa Barbara Harbor on Saturday, with divers scouring the murky ocean water and seafloor, picking up dropped items that were gathered by spotters on the surface.

For the past 12 years, participants with the seafloor debris clean-up program “Operation Clean Sweep” have removed loads of garbage, including a porcelain toilet, barbecue grills, bicycles, phones and computers.

“You never know what you’re going to find down there,” Harbor operations manager Mick Kronman said.

A handful of volunteer divers descended 10 to 20 feet off Marina No. 2, on the harbor’s northeast end, to comb the gooey harbor bottom and water along the docks’ boat slips.

Some of the “treasures” found during Saturday’s four-hour search included a cable, steel cages, a tire, trash can lids and plastic tarps.

Since 2006 when the first sweep was held, volunteers with the harbor floor litter removal program have recovered more than 19 tons of debris. That number was growing Saturday as around 40 dockside volunteers hauled wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow of junk to a MarBorg Industries disposal bin onshore.

“Hopefully, we will reduce the amount of litter every year,” Kronman said. “It could be good news or bad news. If there’s not much down there — ‘darn’ — but that means less litter.”

For Santa Barbara County residents Tammy and Gary Hughes, this year marked their third “Operation Clean Sweep” cleanup.

“There’s lobster traps and all kinds of junk down there,” Gary said after volunteers started the morning with a briefing outside the Harbormaster’s office.

Their son, Shawn, the owner, operator and diver of Scrub A Dub Dive Service, participated as a volunteer diver.

“It’s a challenge to get to the surface, and once you get there to get it (the item) to a cart and then the trash can,” Shawn said.

The city’s Waterfront Department partnered with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration volunteers, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Surfrider Foundation Santa Barbara, Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute, Santa Barbara Sail & Power Squadron, and harbor dive businesses for the gathering.

Before the cleanup, Kronman said, a survey of the seafloor showed where the large debris fell and provided a guide for the divers.

Bulky items were secured with long ropes and required a small group of volunteers to be dragged out of the water.

“We are grateful to have so many fantastic volunteers,” he said.

