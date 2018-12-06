Operation Surf Hosts Week of Healing For Wounded Service Members

With the support of our community, Operation Surf Central Coast 2018 was able to serve more than 20 wounded military men and women to one week of transformational healing in October. Together, the support allowed its program to provide an unrivaled experience for our heroes.

Operation Surf is free to its participants - flights, equipment, meals, lodging, surf instruction, transportation are provided, including the opportunity to heal and grow while regaining a sense of tranquility.

On day four of the program, Hollister Ranch in Gaviota hosted Operation Surf’s participants and staff to a healing and pivotal day of the program. The remote coastline along Hollister Ranch provided articipants a tranquil place to focus on rehabilitation and community building.

“Operation Surf participants truly benefit from the Hollister Ranch event,” said Amanda Curaza, Amazing Surf Adventures’ executive director. “It is so special to bring our veterans and military heroes to this rural location, where they have space to connect with the ocean, themselves, and one another.

“We are so thankful to have spent our fifth year here, everyone truly steps up to make this day incredible.”

“The ranch to me was almost like going to a mythical and magical place, as an adult. I instantly felt that same feeling that I did as a child going to Disneyland for the first time,” said Jordan M., Operation Surf veteran participant.

“Pure happiness, in awe of all of the beauty around me, and just all around really excited to be there with my brothers and sisters; people who went with me to hell and back. I am grateful for the privilege to enjoy this part of California and the peace it brought me,” the participant said.

It costs an average of $5,000 to put one person through Operation Surf. The organization extends its gratitude this season for the help it received to provide this experience to the men and women who have given up so much for our freedom.

RESURFACE, a recent documentary on Netflix, shows an in depth look at Operation Surf.

To learn more about Operation Surf and see all 2019 programs, visit www.amazingsurfadventures.org.

— Elise Cossart-Daly for Operation Surf.