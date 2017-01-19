Opes Advisors Moves Santa Barbara Office to Presidio Area

Opes Advisors, a financial services firm with headquarters in Cupertino, is relocating its Santa Barbara office to a more convenient site in the Presidio Avenue area of downtown at the end of January. The new office is in the Presidio courtyard behind the Post Office.

Liz Heitmann, Opes Advisors’ Santa Barbara sales manager and senior mortgage advisor, said: “Our new location in the beautiful Presidio Avenue neighborhood will better accommodate our staff and be even more convenient to our clients and real estate associates. We now offer more loan choices than ever, and our clients appreciate our focus on jumbo loan options for the Santa Barbara market.”

“Combined with our office in San Luis Obispo and the new office we opened in Pasadena last year, the Santa Barbara location is key to helping us provide financing services to residents in both the Central Coast and Southern California region,” said Susan McHan, CEO, co-founder and president, Mortgage Bank of Opes Advisors.

“I’m thrilled to say that, as a Santa Barbara native with three decades of experience working in the local real estate and lending community, Liz Heitmann has led her team of experienced mortgage advisors in building a reputation for honesty, integrity and extraordinary customer service in that community,” McHan said.

Founded in 2004, Opes Advisors is a leading mortgage bank on the West Coast. It has been helping Santa Barbara area residents achieve homeownership since 2014. Opes helps borrowers look at the homebuying decision in the context of their other financial goals, allowing them to preview the outcome of their choices.

For more information, visit www.opesadvisors.com.

— Kevin Hawkins for Opes Advisors.