Posted on August 19, 2013 | 7:30 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Ophelia "Guera" Shaw, 83, of Santa Barbara died Aug. 16, 2013.

She was born Dec. 2, 1929.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Santa Barbara Chapel. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels in charge of arrangements.