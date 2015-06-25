Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:41 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Local Ophthalmologist Robert Avery Honored as Vision Care Specialist of the Year

By Tamara Banville for California Retina Consultants | June 25, 2015 | 8:36 a.m.

Avery
Robert Avery, M.D., receives the Vision Care Specialist of the Year award. (California Retina Consultants photo)

Local ophthalmologist Robert Avery, M.D., was recently honored as the Vision Care Specialist of the Year during the 22nd annual Fainer/Tauber MD awards in Ventura County.

Twenty-two years ago, Dr. Avery moved to Santa Barbara after a decade of training at Johns Hopkins and Duke University, in hopes of building an academic practice in his field of retinal diseases.

Over the years, he added seven retinal surgeons and morphed his solo practice into California Retina Consultants and Research Foundation, which now has 10 offices in six counties. The home office in Santa Barbara has recently moved into a new three-story, state-of-the-art retina clinic and research facility on Micheltorena Street.

Dr. Avery lectures internationally on the treatment of retinal diseases, especially macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. He and his colleagues at California Retina Consultants have helped pioneer the use of drugs that block abnormal blood vessels in the eye, and have published numerous papers on this subject while helping the vision of countless patients.

He has been elected to Best Doctors in America, Marquis Who’s Who in America, and Who’s Who in the World. He continues his research at the California Retina Research Foundation and the Neuroscience Research Institute at UCSB.

— Tamara Banville represents California Retina Consultants.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 