Local Ophthalmologist Robert Avery Honored as Vision Care Specialist of the Year

Local ophthalmologist Robert Avery, M.D., was recently honored as the Vision Care Specialist of the Year during the 22nd annual Fainer/Tauber MD awards in Ventura County.

Twenty-two years ago, Dr. Avery moved to Santa Barbara after a decade of training at Johns Hopkins and Duke University, in hopes of building an academic practice in his field of retinal diseases.

Over the years, he added seven retinal surgeons and morphed his solo practice into California Retina Consultants and Research Foundation, which now has 10 offices in six counties. The home office in Santa Barbara has recently moved into a new three-story, state-of-the-art retina clinic and research facility on Micheltorena Street.

Dr. Avery lectures internationally on the treatment of retinal diseases, especially macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. He and his colleagues at California Retina Consultants have helped pioneer the use of drugs that block abnormal blood vessels in the eye, and have published numerous papers on this subject while helping the vision of countless patients.

He has been elected to Best Doctors in America, Marquis Who’s Who in America, and Who’s Who in the World. He continues his research at the California Retina Research Foundation and the Neuroscience Research Institute at UCSB.

— Tamara Banville represents California Retina Consultants.