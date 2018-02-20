Optimist Club Offers Event of Positive Thinking

The Northside Optimist Club of Santa Barbara will host Optimism & Resilience on Saturday, Feb. 24, an event made possible by a disaster relief grant from Optimist International. The event will be 10 a.m.-noon, at Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Optimism & Resilience is designed to provide residents of the community affected by the Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flow with ways to heal through mindfulness, preparedness and optimism.

Presenters include: Capt. Evan Skei, Montecito Fire Department; Kirsten Olson, director of academics and staff assistance program on Post-traumatic Growth: Moving Forward From Traumatic Events; Marilyn Berman, director of client assistance at Home Care Assistance, on Optimism and Resilience; and Mike Lewis, yoga instructor, on Mindfulness and Meditation.

The Santa Barbara Bloom Project, represented by Daniel J. Wetmore, will provide seed packets for scattering on hillsides affected by the fires.

Sweet brioche bread and croissants have been purchased from Bree’osh, to help support the Montecito bakery affected by the mudslides. Zizzo’s Coffee is donating coffee for the event. Blankets for children will also be available, donated by the Santa Paula Optimist Club.

Jessica Burns, Optimist Club president-elect and event chair, said, “As Optimists, we both give and gain optimism each time we volunteer in our community.

"We are so grateful for this opportunity, with the help of talented speakers, funding and generous donors, to give in our community’s time of need. I think we will all gain something in the process,” she said.

For more information, email [email protected]

— Michelle Profant for Northside Optimist Club of Santa Barbara.