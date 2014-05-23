Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:51 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Optimist Club to Honor Three Santa Barbara Officers with Positive Policing Awards

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | May 23, 2014 | 2:44 p.m.

Three Santa Barbara police officers will be recognized for “particularly positive policing” at an awards luncheon at noon June 17 at Moby Dick Restaurant on Stearns Wharf, hosted by the Optimist Club of Santa Barbara.

The public is invited to attend.

Officer Jon Reyes was nominated by two Santa Barbara elementary school principals — Anne Hubbard at Washington Elementary and Celeste Darga at Monroe Elementary. Officer Reyes was praised by for his work in supporting school/parent relations and in increasing attendance for some children.

Sgt. Ed Olsen was praised by local citizen William Frank for his work with the Santa Barbara Restorative Court and in community outreach. Sgt. Olsen “always puts his heart into everything he does,” the nominator said.

Officer Kyle Lowry earned a nomination from local attorney Joe Howell for a special effort in recovering a stolen iPad.

Nominations for the awards were received during March for especially positive contributions by officers of the Santa Barbara Police Department during 2013. A committee of Optimist Club members and a police representative selected the awardees.

The Positive Policing Award of the Optimist Club is named for Kirby Duncan, who served 31 years with the SBPD, rising to the rank of captain before his retirement in 1989. As a member of the Santa Barbara Optimist Club for many years, Duncan established the Law Enforcement Award to encourage respect for law and recognize exceptional police service.

Chuck Champlin, president of the Santa Barbara Optimist Club, said, “We are delighted that this year’s awards will recognize such worthy performances. The entire department stands for excellence and community service. That is seen in this year’s officer nominees."

The Optimist Club welcomes residents who would like to attend the luncheon. The cost of the meal will be $20, which will include a variety of choices plus a beverage. Please reserve a space with a call to 805.403.2024 or email [email protected].

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

