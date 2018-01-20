Options Collaborative Now Friends Without Homes

Tyler Stuart, spokesperson for Options Collaborative, has announced the nonprofit will officially be changing its name to Friends Without Homes, effective immediately.

Stuart said the new name would reflect the evolving focus and standards of the nonprofit in addition to expanding its services to include all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Friends Without Homes is working to help individuals and families get off the streets and into permanent housing.

"We work to empower individuals, families, and communities by providing support and resources to enable clients to reach greater self-sufficiency," the organization said.

"Our program supports clients in developing and pursuing employment goals and addressing the unique barriers each client faces as they transition from homelessness. We partner with those who are motivated to help themselves," it said.

Friends Without Homes said it strives to end homelessness for its clients by providing them with a solid foundation from which to move forward with their lives.

Clients learn the tools they need to be their very best selves and gain a sense of self-respect and purpose, Friends Without Homes said.



For more information, visit FriendsWithoutHomes.org.

— Tyler Stuart for Friends Without Homes.