Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:47 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Options Collaborative Now Friends Without Homes

By Tyler Stuart for Friends Without Homes | January 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Tyler Stuart, spokesperson for Options Collaborative, has announced the nonprofit will officially be changing its name to Friends Without Homes, effective immediately.

Stuart said the new name would reflect the evolving focus and standards of the nonprofit in addition to expanding its services to include all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Friends Without Homes is working to help individuals and families get off the streets and into permanent housing.

"We work to empower individuals, families, and communities by providing support and resources to enable clients to reach greater self-sufficiency," the organization said.

"Our program supports clients in developing and pursuing employment goals and addressing the unique barriers each client faces as they transition from homelessness. We partner with those who are motivated to help themselves," it said.

Friends Without Homes said it strives to end homelessness for its clients by providing them with a solid foundation from which to move forward with their lives.

Clients learn the tools they need to be their very best selves and gain a sense of self-respect and purpose, Friends Without Homes said.
 
For more information, visit FriendsWithoutHomes.org.

— Tyler Stuart for Friends Without Homes.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 