Cartoonist’s Opus-Inspired Surfboard to Be Up for Bid at Santa Barbara Middle School Auction

By Sue Carmody for Santa Barbara Middle School | April 23, 2014 | 1:14 p.m.

Catch the wave and island vibe at Santa Barbara Middle School’s “Gilligan’s Island” annual dinner and auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at Rockwood’s Women’s Center.

Berekley Breathed, SBMS parent and renowned illustrator, author, Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist and creator of the well-loved “Bloom County” cartoon, has generously drawn and painted his cartoon character, Opus, on a surfboard, shaped by Dave Johnson of Progressive Surfboards, that will be up for bid at the SBMS live auction.

This art project began with sixth-grade-inspired Jackson Pollock artists creating the playful base layer of the surfboard with their splatter paint artistry; Breathed then added Opus hanging ten onto the colorful surfboard.

Other event highlights include one-week stays at spectacular beachfront homes in Nicaragua and Kauai, and a stunning freshwater pearl necklace courtesy of Gaspar Jewelers.

Lorraine Lim Catering will serve mai tais and a gourmet Pan-Asian inspired dinner.

Proxy bids are being accepted for all items, including Breathed’s surfboard. Contact Christine Cowles Bergamin at [email protected].

— Sue Carmody is a community outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara Middle School.

