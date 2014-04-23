Cartoonist’s Opus-Inspired Surfboard to Be Up for Bid at Santa Barbara Middle School Auction

Catch the wave and island vibe at Santa Barbara Middle School’s “Gilligan’s Island” annual dinner and auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at Rockwood’s Women’s Center.

Berekley Breathed, SBMS parent and renowned illustrator, author, Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist and creator of the well-loved “Bloom County” cartoon, has generously drawn and painted his cartoon character, Opus, on a surfboard, shaped by Dave Johnson of Progressive Surfboards, that will be up for bid at the SBMS live auction.

This art project began with sixth-grade-inspired Jackson Pollock artists creating the playful base layer of the surfboard with their splatter paint artistry; Breathed then added Opus hanging ten onto the colorful surfboard.

Other event highlights include one-week stays at spectacular beachfront homes in Nicaragua and Kauai, and a stunning freshwater pearl necklace courtesy of Gaspar Jewelers.

Lorraine Lim Catering will serve mai tais and a gourmet Pan-Asian inspired dinner.

Proxy bids are being accepted for all items, including Breathed’s surfboard. Contact Christine Cowles Bergamin at [email protected].

— Sue Carmody is a community outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara Middle School.