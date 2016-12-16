Orange Coast’s Defense Too Much for SBCC

College Basketball

Orange Coast shot 50 percent and forced 21 turnovers on Friday night to defeat SBCC 81-71 at the L.A. Southwest Intensity Classic men’s basketball tournament.

Ryan Fusco led the Pirates (5-7) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Parker Romo and Tim Pena added 15 points apiece to give the Pirate bench a 41-12 scoring advantage.

Josh Chapital, a 6-foot freshman guard from Maui, Hawaii, tied his season high with 17 points for the Vaqueros (2-10). He had 14 points and two rebounds in the second half before fouling out with 23 seconds to play.

Ben Clay had 16 points and eight rebounds, helping the Vaqueros to a 39-32 advantage on the boards. Drayten Howell added 11 points and four assists while 6-5 Robert Livingston had nine points and a season-high 15 rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench. Jesse DeVries added eight points and six boards.

The Vaqueros shot 54.8 percent in the first half and drained 4-of-5 from 3-point country to lead 41-40. They stretched the margin to six points (52-46) on a layup by Mehki Said with 14:21 to play. Romo hit a triple to ignite a 17-4 OCC run that put the Pirates on top to stay at 63-56 with 5:31 remaining.

The Vaqueros will battle Rio Hondo (7-8) on Saturday at 5 p.m.