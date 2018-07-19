Thursday, July 19 , 2018, 9:33 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Orange County Man Jailed for Allegedly Threatening Motorist with Gun on State Street

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 19, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.
An Orange County man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly brandished a weapon and threatened another motorist in downtown Santa Barbara during what police were describing as a “road rage” incident.

The incident occurred at about 3:20 p.m. on the 1000 block of State Street, according to Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

The city’s emergency communications center was inundated with 9-1-1 calls about the incident, which was happening in full view of crowds of pedestrians on State Street, Wagner said.

“Two men occupying the front seat of a southbound parked large purple-toned Lexus SUV verbally tangled with an older male victim who exited his now-parked silver convertible two-door Porsche and hobbled with the assistance of a cane towards the two in the SUV,” Wagner said.

The male driver of the SUV, later identified as Chris Michael Bair, a 34-year-old Orange County bodyguard, continued to yell and verbally threaten the victim, Wagner said.

“In a fit of anger, the subject pointed a fully-loaded and bullet-chambered .40-caliber Glock handgun directly at the older man, claiming he had the right to do so because he possessed a valid concealed carry permit,” Wagner said.

Officers converged on the scene and took the two men in the SUV into custody at gunpoint, Wagner said.

A .40-caliber Glock handgun was seized by Santa Barbara police on Thursday after they arrested an Orange County man for allegedly brandishing the weapon and threatening another motorist. (Santa Barbara Police Department photo)

“During the course of the investigation, multiple witness statements corroborated that the older man remained the victim throughout the confrontation,” Wagner said.

Bair was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a gun and making felony terrorist threats. His bail was set at $50,000.

