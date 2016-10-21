Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:38 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Orange County Trial Delayed Until 2017 For Santa Maria Man Charged With Killing Mother

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 21, 2016 | 3:21 p.m.

The Orange County trial for a Santa Maria man charged with killing his mother has been postponed until early next year, an Orange County District Attorney's Office representative confirmed Friday.

Gabriel Antonio Espinoza, who marked his 32nd birthday last week in jail, was arrested months after his mother, Emma Posadas-Espinoza, was found dead in La Habra in July 2014. 

The body of the 58-year-old woman who lived in Lompoc was discovered July 21, 2014, in the 900 block of South Idaho Street in the city of La Habra, according to the La Habra Police Department.

A man told police he found the body in foliage behind a carport when his dog alerted on something. Only the feet and a limited portion of the body appeared to be uncovered, according to police.

Police initially said the woman’s white, four-door Acura sedan was missing.

However, it was found July 30, 2014 in the 600 block of North Curryer Street in Santa Maria after someone reported that the vehicle appeared to be abandoned, police confirmed weeks later.

During Friday’s pre-trial hearing, the planned trial start date of Oct. 28 was continued at the request of the defense, according to Roxi Fyad, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.

A pre-trial hearing was set for Jan. 6 with the jury trial now scheduled to begin Jan. 17, Fyad added.

Delays in court proceeding occur regularly for a number of reasons including scheduling conflicts.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Troy Pino is leading the prosecution team while Fred Fascenelli is representing the defendant.

Espinoza was charged with special circumstances of murder for financial gain. 

If found guilty, Espinoza faces a sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

He remains in custody of Orange County Jail with no bail. 

The initial findings at the scene and preliminary autopsy were “inconclusive” regarding the cause of death, police said.

Months later, the Orange County Coroner's Division gave police the final autopsy results, which indicated the woman had died of asphyxiation. 

Information gathered during the investigation led detectives to arrest her son at his Santa Maria home in December 2014, police said.

Posadas-Espinoza moved to Lompoc in 1989, and worked as a licensed clinical social worker with agencies including Head Start, the Community Action Commission and Community Health Centers.

Soon after her death, Central Coast residents who knew the Lompoc woman began remembering her on social media, where one post called her “the most kind and gentle person I have ever met. A truly caring, loving and healing soul.”

Upon the discovery of the body, Espinoza talked to KEYT/KCOY television reporter about his mother, describing her as a caring person and a mom who regularly showed up to support him when he played baseball as a youth and coached as an adult.

“That's my mom. I want that person, whoever it was, I forgive them, but it's just so hard,” he said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

