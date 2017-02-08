Orange County Trial Starts For Santa Maria Man Accused of Killing Mother

Opening arguments occurred Wednesday in the Orange County Superior Court trial of a Santa Maria man charged with killing his mother two years ago, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office .

The trial of Gabriel Espinoza, 32, began this week with jury selection at the Orange County Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

Espinoza is charged with the death of his mother, Emma Posadas-Espinoza, who was found dead in La Habra in July 2014.

The body of the 58-year-old woman who lived in Lompoc was discovered on July 21, 2014, according to the La Habra Police Department.

A man told police he found the body in foliage behind a carport when his dog alerted on something. Only the feet and a limited portion of the body appeared to be uncovered, according to police.

Police initially said the woman’s white, four-door Acura sedan was missing.

However, it was found July 30, 2014, on the 600 block of North Curryer Street in Santa Maria after someone reported that the vehicle appeared to be abandoned, police confirmed weeks after the discovery.

Espinoza was charged with murder and faces a special circumstance that the crime was committed for financial gain.

Posadas-Espinoza moved to Lompoc in 1989, and worked as a licensed clinical social worker with agencies including Head Start, the Community Action Commission and Community Health Centers.

Upon the discovery of her body in summer 2014, Espinoza talked to a KEYT/KCOY television reporter about his mother, describing her as a caring person and a mom who regularly showed up to support him when he played baseball as a youth and coached as an adult.

"That's my mom. I want that person, whoever it was, I forgive them, but it's just so hard," he said.

He has remained incarcerated in Orange County Jail since his arrest more than two years ago.

