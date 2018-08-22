Orchard Supply Hardware Stores in Goleta, Santa Maria to Close Down

Parent company Lowe's plans to close all OSH stores in California, Oregon and Florida by the end of the year

Lowe's, the parent company of Orchard Supply Hardware, plans to close all 99 stores in California, Oregon and Florida, by the end of 2018.

The company in a national press release stated that it plans to focus on its "core home improvement business."

Santa Barbara County is home to two OSH stores, one in Goleta at 125 N. Fairview Ave. and another one at 1950 S. Broadway in Santa Maria.

“While it was a necessary business decision to exit Orchard Supply Hardware, decisions that impact our people are never easy,” Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

"While it was a necessary business decision to exit Orchard Supply Hardware, decisions that impact our people are never easy," Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO, said in a statement.

"We will be providing outplacement services for impacted associates, and they will be given priority status if they choose to apply for other Lowe's positions.

Lowe's acquired OSH five years ago from Sears Holding Corporation.

Lowe's said it plans to facilitate an orderly wind-down and hold store closing sales.

The termination of the business, lease and severance obligations are expected to total between $390 million and $475 million, according to a company statement.

Local store employees declined to speak to Noozhawk, saying they are prohibited by company policy, but Goleta OSH customer Chris Arnoult told Noozhawk he is not thrilled with the closure.

“It's a disaster,” Arnoult said. “This place is a really good store.”

Arnoult said he appreciates the customer service, with knowledgeable employees who know where everything is.

He has lived in Goleta for more than 40 years and has been going to the store since it was Builders Emporium, decades ago, he added.

“Back when it was Builder's Emporium I thought I was leaving my paychecks here I was buying so much stuff,” he said.

Without OSH, he said, the hardware store choices in Goleta will be slim.

“You can go out to the Home Depot out there if you can find somebody to help you,” Arnoult said. “There's people here (OSH) and they know what they are doing.”

