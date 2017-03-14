Orchid Show Preview Party to Aid Diabetes Research

As the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show gets ready to open, the William Sansum Diabetes Center is offering a crowd-free peek at the colorful blossoms during its International Orchid Show Gala Preview Party, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Funds raised at the gala will go toward diabetes research, education and care at William Sansum Diabetes Center (WSDC). The event will include gourmet food and wine the night before the show opens to the public. Tickets are on sale now for $75.

Every 19 seconds, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with diabetes, but the country is in a day and age of new technologies that can help diabetes research. Looking to the future, WSDC wants to aggressively pursue new pathways by marrying the old and the new toward better health.

This past year WSDC had numerous accomplishments:

It was recently named one of just 10 sites selected for the longest artificial pancreas clinical study funded by the National Institutes of Health.

There were 110 healthy babies born through WSDC's diabetes and pregnancy program.

Also, WSDC is embarking on a first-of-its-kind, 10-year study of diabetes and cardio and metabolic health among Latinos with diabetes; research that leads to prevention, treatment and ultimately a cure.

WSDC was founded in 1944 by Dr. William Sansum, who was the first U.S. physician to administer insulin in the treatment of diabetes. For more information, visit www.sansum.org.

The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show, March 17-19, features the leading orchid growers from the United States, South America and Japan. For more information: https://sborchidshow.com/.

— Regina Ruiz for William Sansum Diabetes Center.